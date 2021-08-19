The charity founder fearing for Afghan orphans

On the other side of the world, all the way in Sydney, charity founder Mahboba Rawi is speaking to her staff member based in the Afghan capital.

This is what she learned.

''All people of Kabul are worried because there is a no bright future for them because of the Taliban."

Rawi fled Afghanistan when Russia invaded and moved to Australia as an 18-year-old in 1984.

After losing her six-year-old son in 1992 in a drowning accident, Rawi made a promise to dedicate herself to helping disadvantaged Afghan women and children, starting the not-for profit Mahboba's Promise.

The charity now includes four orphanages, a medical clinic and five schools.

"I feel fear of life of my children. I am the 'mother of a thousand kids'. And I am worried about their safety and security and I worry about what might happen in the future for my work. I work very, very hard and I want to continue my work until the day I die, and hopefully, they (the Taliban) will respect that."

The Taliban have been putting on a moderate face, promising no retribution against opponents and respect for the rights of women, minorities and foreigners.

But many Afghans are skeptical.

Rawi is worried about the welfare of the children and widows, having to relocate the children from one orphanage to another as the Taliban advanced.

"The biggest worry that I have, that I cannot bring the children to the safety, and if the war start in Panjshir Valley, which look like it's going to, I am going to lose all of my children."

Rawi is also calling for Australia to do its part.

"I really want Australian government and Australian people to stood by my children and stood by me as a mother of a thousand children to remove my children to some safety zone."