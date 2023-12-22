Charity fraud reports up 150% last year. How to protect your holiday donations in NY

If you're feeling extra generous this time of year or typically donate to charities during the holiday season, be aware that scammers aim to capitalize on your kindness.

Charity scams are more prevalent at the end of the year as donations come pouring in — residents tend to feel more giving around Christmastime and the end-of-year deadline for tax deductions is right around the corner, according to the New York State Department of State's Division of Consumer Protection (DCP.)

In 2022, the Federal Trade Commission reported there were over 10,000 reports of charitable solicitation fraud resulting in $21 million in losses; that's up 150% from 2019, when almost 4,000 reports were filed, amounting to $6 million in losses.

“The season of giving is in full swing, and people are purchasing gifts for loved ones and making generous donations to causes they care about,” Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said. “But before making these donations, it is important to remember that scammers like to prey on the good intentions of people, and we encourage New Yorkers to do their research before making donations so that these good deeds reach the right place.”

Here's what you should and should not do when it comes to donating to charities to ensure your gifts get to their intended destination.

Check the legitimacy of the charitable organization

Charities located or engaging in substantial fundraising in New York should be listed on the Attorney General's database of requested charities.

You can also check for your charity on charitiesnys.com, bbb.org, give.org and guidestar.org and visit the charity's website directly.

Learn to detect a phony charity

Pay attention to the charity's full name, web address, contact information and donation policies. Scammers may create fake charities that copy or mimic the name of a familiar, trusted organization to try and trick you.

And if you're making a donation through a charity's website, ensure the website is secure by checking for the padlock icon to the left of the URL search bar and make sure your computer is equipped with the latest anti-virus protection.

Designate your donation

Your donation will go into the organization's general fund if you don't designate a specific purpose for it. Make sure to note if you're sending money for a specific purpose and ask how your donation will be allocated between direct services and administrative fees.

Be cautious of third-party fundraisers

If you want to ensure the charity you're donating to receives the full amount, donate directly to the charity because the charitable organization will receive only a percentage of your donation if you give money through a third-party company.

Pay attention to vague claims

Be sure to research the charity you want to donate to before you give money and look out for claims without any clear plan such as "all proceeds go to cancer treatments" or "donations go to veterans who can no longer work."

Resist high-pressure tactics

Be on alert for direct e-mails from "victims" and solicitors who employ heart-wrenching stories, insisting you donate immediately.

Never provide personal information to unsolicited telemarketers. Instead, ask the caller to provide you with the full name of the charitable organization, website address and contact information to research and verify yourself.

Find out who's behind the crowdfunding request

With crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe, Indiegogo and Crowdrise, give only to people you know directly and make sure to understand the site's rules, policies and vetting procedures before donating.

Never disclose personal information

Don't provide your credit card number, Social Security number or any other personal identifying information.

Never give cash

Check and credit card contributions are the best way to give money so you have a record of your donation.

Be sure to make your check out to the charity itself, not to an individual and do not send funds to anyone asking for bitcoin or cryptocurrency since these payment types typically do not have any protections against fraud.

Don't mail checks from public collection boxes

Go directly to the post office to deposit your mail and if you need to use a public U.S. Postal Service collection box, try to do so right before the last pickup of the day to minimize the amount of time the check spends in the box.

Double check before you deduct

Donations made to individuals or organizations that are not tax-exempt are not deductible. You can find out an organization's tax-exempt status through the Internal Revenue Service's Tax Exempt Organization Search.

And when you donate, request a receipt and track the status of your donation.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Charity fraud up 150% in 2022. How to protect holiday donations in NY