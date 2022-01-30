🌱 Charity Sale At Barrett-Jackson Boosts Canadian Rescue Service

Happy Monday, Scottsdale! Here's everything you need to know going on in Scottsdale today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 70 Low: 50.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Scottsdale:

The 2022 Barrett-Jackson car auction was a huge hit by all reports — including cars sold for charitable purposes. AZ Central reported that a "1968 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback brought in $1 million and a first production 2022 Ford Shelby GT500KR went for $700,000 on Friday." These for-charity auctions benefitted The Stars Foundation, a Saskatchewan-based air rescue that responded to the tragic bus crash killing 16 people associated with a hockey team in 2018. According to the report, the top for-profit sale on Friday was a 1956 Chevy Bel Air Custom Coupe for $352,000. ( AZ Central) Laurie Leshin, the president of Worcester Polytechnic Institute, is an Arizona State University alumna and former professor. Recently she was named the new director of the Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), an arm of NASA managed by the California Institute of Technology. An ASU Press Release quoted President Michael Crow, "Laurie is a great intellectual leader and will reshape JPL into the place, with its academic and industrial partners, that will open new horizons for our species throughout the solar system, and new knowledge and insights throughout the universe." (Press Release Desk) PHX is seeing more passengers, according to KJZZ reporting. Not back to the pre-COVID record breaker that was 2019, but edging closer. Heather Shelbrack, PHX spokesperson, said, "Compared to 2019, we show a 16.1% decrease, and 2019 was our busiest year ever. This year, we had 38.8 million passengers come through the airport, and that's compared to our record-breaking year in 2019 of 46.2 million," she said. (KJZZ)

ICYMI And In Other News:

Miraculous recoveries, overnight millionaires: Our favorite heartwarming, funny headlines this week. (FOX 10 News Phoenix)

Man strangles his ex-wife to death at a home in Scottsdale. (12 News )

Today in Scottsdale:

Free COVID-19 vaccines — Eldorado Park and Community Center. (1 p.m.)

Laurie Trygg Dance Lessons — Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place. (3:30 p.m.)

Yelena Golberg Piano Studio — Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place. (3:45 p.m.)

City Council Meeting Special Meeting — City Hall. (4 p.m.)

Brian Lavelle Ballroom Dance Instructor — Scottsdale Neighborhood Arts Place. (4 p.m.)

City Council - Regular Meeting — City Hall. (5 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Chief Walther was named Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) "Chief of the Year" for 2021! CONGRATULATIONS! (Facebook)

Don't miss the Western Spirit Gold Palette ArtWalk, Thursday, Feb. 3. Facebook)

Scottsdale Police Department is hiring the following positions: police officer (Lateral/Waiver); police analyst — planning, research & accreditation. (Facebook)

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community hosts the community member-only virtual meeting Monday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m. (Facebook)

68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trails End Festival Feb. 5 in Old Town Scottsdale. (Facebook)

Join the Granite Reef Senior Center Valentine's Day Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 14! Call 480-312-1700 to register or go to Recreation.ScottsdaleAZ.gov; enter the keyword "valentine." (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Geoff Campbell

I live in Scottsdale, and I am a freelance writer, published in print and on the web. Following a 40-year career as a teacher, administrator, and coach, now committed to education in the broadest possible sense.

