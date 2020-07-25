WE charity scandal - A simple guide to the new crisis for Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appear at a WE Day UN event

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015, he promised a new kind of politics. But now he's facing his third ethics scandal. What's going on?

In June, Canada announced it had tapped WE Charity - widely known for its celebrity studded WE Day conferences - to run a new programme for students hard hit by the economic slump.

How did that decision lead to allegations of cronyism and conflicts of interest, two federal ethics inquiries, a spotlight on Mr Trudeau's family and calls for him to quit?

Here's a guide to the political scandal.

This time, it involves Trudeau's family

Mr Trudeau is facing the third ethics investigation of his five years in office over the government's decision to award a contract worth up to $43.5m to WE Charity Canada.

The programme was designed to connect post-secondary students to paid volunteer opportunities to make up for summer job prospects that had disappeared during the pandemic.

It later emerged that Mr Trudeau's mother and brother had been paid for speaking at various WE events over the years.

Margaret Trudeau was paid C$250,000 for speaking at 28 WE events over four years, and brother Alexander was paid C$32,000 for speaking at eight between 2017-2018.

Mr Trudeau has also made regular appearances himself - including its first ever event in 2007, according to news site iPolitics - and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, hosted a wellness podcast for the charity.

The prime minister didn't recuse himself from discussions related to the decision to grant WE the contract. He has apologised for that.

The federal ethics watchdog has confirmed his office is looking into the matter.

"This country is governed by a fairly small circle of elites and there's a cult of the insider that buttresses this, that produces these kinds of scandals fairly routinely," says Canadian political theorist David Moscrop.

"That's the structural problem - that Canada ends up being a small country governed by a small handful of people."

His finance minister under pressure

Like Mr Trudeau, federal finance minister Bill Morneau's family had ties to WE Charity. Two of his daughters are associated with the organisation, one of them as an employee.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says overlooking the expenses was done in error More

Mr Morneau testified earlier this week before a House of Commons finance committee looking into the matter that his family had taken two humanitarian trips, to Kenya and Ecuador, to see WE Charity's overseas work.

He said he recently realised he had not paid C$41,000 in related travel expenses for those visits and has since cut a cheque.

WE said in a statement that, while the trips were complimentary, the minister has reimbursed the organisation for the amount they would have been charged if they had paid at the time.

The charity said it regularly holds tours for "well-known philanthropists" like Mr Morneau and his wife, who both come from wealthy Canadian families.

Opposition parties are now calling for him to resign or be fired for the trips, which they argue breached ethics rules.

Mr Moscrop suggests while the WE trip funds could easily have been oversight "rather than malice" it can create "cynicism, anger and frustration, and all that at the time of a pandemic is doubly troublesome".

The finance minister is currently being looked for possible ethics violations for failing to recuse himself from related discussions - for which he apologised.

WE is under the microscope

WE Charity was founded 25 years ago by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger in their parents' home in Ontario when Craig was 12 years old.

Formerly known as Free the Children, the charity focused on ending child exploitation and quickly drew international recognition.

Its co-founders became local celebrities, and have appeared on television programmes such as the Oprah Winfrey Show and 60 Minutes.

The charity's WE Day motivational conferences have become rites of passage for many Canadian youths, who are drawn to its message they can change the world and to its roster of celebrity speakers and performers.