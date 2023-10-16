Charity sculpture trail at risk after vandalism

A charity sculpture trail in Brighton and Hove could be at risk of early closure after it was repeatedly targeted by vandals.

The fundraising trail for Martlets Hospice features 42 statues of children's TV character Shaun the Sheep.

Each damaged statue could cost them up to £7,500, the charity said.

“We want to continue until 5 November as planned, but the damage our sculptures have received may not make this possible,” a Martlets spokesperson said.

Members of the public were previously urged not to climb on or graffiti the sculptures after one statue was left daubed with graffiti, while another was stolen and found broken in a ditch.

Shaun by the Sea project manager Hannah Allbrooke said the continuation of the trail was at risk if the damage continued.

“We really hope it doesn’t reach that point,” she said.

“Sadly, every time we have to take off graffiti or make a repair to a sculpture, it does cost money. And that is less money that we’re able to put towards the care of patients and their families.”

A group of artists involved in the design of the statues said a single sheep can take more than 100 hours to paint.

Tanya Hunt, director of income generation at Martlets, said the risk was that some sculptures may not be able to be sold at at a planned auction in November, where over £250,000 is hoped to be raised.

“We know the sheeps look so tempting to sit or jump up on, but they’re not toys – they’re works of art to be auctioned with an essential fundraising role in keeping Martlets caring,” she said.

“We want people to make memories that matter, but stop and think before clambering on a sculpture for a photo or to impress your mates after a night out.”

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.