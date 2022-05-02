Charlamagne Tha God Confronted About His Alleged Problematic Views Toward Black Women

Sitting down with late-night talk show host Ziwe Fumudoh for her self-title show, Charlamagne tha God faced a series of questions about his attitude toward Black women. As she grilled the popular radio personality, Ziwe referenced several of Charlamagne’s past incidents with Black women.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil’ Mama, Monique, Cassie, Azaelia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” she said.

i asked charlamagne about his beefs with black women pic.twitter.com/8O3By8x1s8 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2022

The Breakfast Club host, however, expressed concern about the wording of her question.

“Beefs is a strong word,” he said.

Still, the Showtime series host continued with the interrogation.

“You’ve maligned Black women,” she said. “So why do you hate Black women, exactly?”

Charlamagne was quick to defend himself.

“I love Black women,” he said.

As Ziwe appeared to be starring him down with laser-beaming eyes, Charlamagne tried to explain why people would think he hates Black women.

“I guess I could see where people would say that,” he said. “If you want to take those three of four times and put them together in a montage.”

The host stood firm on her stance and persisted with the Judge Judy-esque line of questioning.

“Three of four time?” she said. “Come on.”

It was only a matter of time before a montage appeared on the screen, showing some of Charlamagne’s confrontations with several Black women who appeared on his show. Continuing to stand up for himself, the guest said he was a totally different person.

“Well, yes you’re a different person every year,” Ziwe replied.

As the two parties went back-and-forth about what it means to change every year, the host came out with an analogy.

“Lets say I get paid $5 a day to punch you in the face,” she said. “And I punch you in the face everyday for 10,000 days and I make $50,000. And then on the 10,001th day say ‘I will not punch anyone in the face…'”

As Charlamagne interrupted the analogy, saying “when do I get the money back?” Ziwe challenged him to make a pledge.

“So would you say to this camera that you’re pledging to donate 100% of your salary to Black women’s reparations?” she asked.

“I will pledge that I will help Black women make a lot of money,” Charlamagne replied.

Still, Ziwe wasn’t having it.

“That’s so vague,” she said with a look of bewilderment.

The next reply only made the host more furious.

“I do it now. Number one, I got four daughters. And I’m married to a beautiful Black woman,” Charlamagne said.

Ziwe then came out with a sarcastic response that evolved into a fan favorite on social media.

“So you have a wife and daughters,” she said. “Brave.”

According to The Daily Beast, the episode initially focused on Critical Race Theory. But it was only a matter of time before Ziwe put her guest on the spot for his controversial history.