Charleroi Area School District to go remote due to surge in flu cases

Charleroi Area School District in Washington County will be remote for two days due to a recent surge in flu cases.

According to Charleroi Area School District’s Facebook Page, all schools will be transitioning to virtual learning on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15.

The decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and families, the district said.

“We understand this change may cause inconvenience, but we are committed to providing a quality virtual learning experience. Please don’t hesitate to contact your school principal or district administration with questions or concerns,” superintendent Dr. Ed Zelich said.

