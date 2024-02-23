Charleroi Area School District stops ‘serious’ threat against middle school student

The Charleroi Area School District announced a “serious incident” happened on social media Thursday.

The school district said a threatening message was sent on Snapchat at around 5 p.m. that targeted a student at the middle school.

The student’s parent informed the school early Friday morning. The school then involved the school resources officer, administrators and threat assessment team.

The district said the student who made the threat doesn’t attend Charleroi and has been identified. They’re taking action in accordance to school policies and legal guidelines.

“We understand that incidents like this can cause significant concern and distress. Please be assured that we are doing everything in our power to ensure our students and staff’s safety and security. We have implemented additional safety measures and will continue to be vigilant in maintaining a safe environment,” the district said.

The district also encouraged the community to discuss using social media responsibly with students.

Counseling services are available to those affected by the incident.

