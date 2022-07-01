Charleroi police investigating series of car break-ins targeting specific street

A series of car break-ins has neighbors in one Charleroi neighborhood rattled.

Neighbors on Oakland Avenue say they feel uneasy on their normally quiet street.

“It just doesn’t happen up here,” one neighbor said. “I’ve lived here for 10 years. It’s just not a typical thing here.”

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of June 25. A gun was stolen out of a white pick-up truck.

“I was going to put my daughter’s car seat in the car, and when I opened the door, all my pap’s stuff was spread out everywhere. I was like ‘oh my God, something happened,’” Marsaidez Newman-Sethman said. “It’s scary because it’s supposed to protect us, and now we know they have a weapon.”

A few houses away, would-be thieves rummaged through two more cars, leaving behind valuable items like tools and camera equipment.

“Each time, things were just lying out on the seat. Everything was pulled out of the glovebox. Change was taken,” one neighbor said.

“It’s scary because I have a little daughter. We have lots of stray cats out here, animals. When I heard something, I used to be able to go outside, but now I’m scared it could be a human with a gun,” Newman-Sethman said.

“Just lock your doors for now until this all gets sorted out.”

Charleroi Police tell Channel 11 News they are looking for up to six people in connection with these break-ins and break-ins in nearby Fallowfield Township. If you have any information, you should contact police.

