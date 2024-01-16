Charles Black Community Center closes as warming center. The building lost its heat.

The Charles Black Community Center has closed as a warming center as of late Tuesday afternoon because the building lost its heat.

SOUTH BEND — The Charles Black Community Center has been closed as a warming center because the building is without heat, the city announced late Tuesday afternoon.

Contractors were not able to resolve the issue Tuesday but will be working as quickly as possible to restore the heat at the center.

Located at 3419 W. Washington St., it normally is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Winter weather safety tips: What to do, where to go when frigid cold is too much. Including local warming centers.

The South Bend area isn’t likely to see above-freezing temperatures until early next week at the earliest. Current forecast predict the temperature will reach or be near 32 degrees Monday, Jan. 22.

The South Bend area remains under a wind chill advisory through 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, with wind chill values of between -20 and -15 degrees. The high for Wednesday will be near 18 degrees.

South Bend officials say that public libraries and other community centers can serve as places to stay warm (but check on their hours before you go). The city also operates the following warming centers, which remain open:

∎ Howard Park Event Center, 219 S. St. Louis Blvd., is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

∎ O’Brien Fitness Center, 321 E. Walter St., is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Warming center closes at South Bend's Charles Black center