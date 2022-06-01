Charles Booker campaign ad calls out Rand Paul for stand on lynching
In a controversial new political ad, Charles Booker calls out incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for his stands on lynching legislation and civil rights.
An Oklahoma City man was arrested after police said he planned a violent attack in Washington D.C.
As European Union nations finally agreed to a partial embargo on Russian oil to punish the Kremlin, Russia made gains in eastern Ukraine
In his annual meeting with the media at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus discussed the LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour's young talent, and more.
Rafael Nadal’s camp has expressed frustration that he has been forced to play his big French Open showdown with Novak Djokovic late on Tuesday night for what the Spaniard's coach Carlos Moya called “business” reasons.
Denny Hamlin didn't hold back following Sunday's ... late ... caution that nearly cost Ryan Blaney a million dollars.
Abortion is not a women's rights issue, but a human rights issue, says Elizabeth Whitmarsh of Ohio Right to Life.
Some clerks are looking into hiring their own lawyers, CNN reports.
From shark-filled waters to a med box in the woods, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes secrets you may not know about the CBS competition show.
Prior to announcing her baby's name, Morgan Miller shared on Instagram that they had been calling the infant "Nona" for "no name" as well as "Ocho," representing the couple's eighth child
This WWII bomber spent much of its life in a junkyard.
Amid mounting calls to break Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports, America’s top military officer said that to do so militarily would amount to a “high risk military operation.”
“They were taken from us,” said one of the residents facing a June deadline to hand over home ownership to Yosemite.
The German government reduced its military support for Ukraine to a minimum over the past nine weeks, Welt am Sonntag reported.
We have at least one element of a housing bubble: overvaluation.
Texas law-enforcement officials said on Friday that a back door at Robb Elementary School was propped open and used by the gunman to enter.
Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy, saying many Americans think Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."
China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace, the Russian news outlet RBK reported, after President Vladimir Putin threw the aircrafts' ownership into doubt by allowing them to be re-registered in Russia to avoid seizure under sanctions over Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. The European Union, home to major aircraft leasing companies, banned the sale or lease of aircraft to Russian carriers in February.
Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."
In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.
Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.