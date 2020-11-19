Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

GuruFocus.com
·9 min read

- By Sydnee Gatewood

Brandes Investment Partners disclosed its third-quarter portfolio last week.

Following Benjamin Graham's value investing style, the San Diego-based investment firm, which was founded by the now-retired guru Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), takes positions in out-of-favor securities that have attractive total return potential and holds them until the market recognizes their true worth.


Keeping these criteria in mind, the firm entered eight new positions during the quarter, sold out of 25 investments and added to or trimmed a slew of other existing holdings. Among the most notable trades was a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (NYSE:FMX) as well as reductions in the NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA), Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) positions.

Fomento Economico Mexicano

The firm invested in 1.08 million shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano, allocating 2.12% of the equity portfolio to the stake. The stock traded for an average price of $58.41 per share during the quarter.

Also known as FEMSA, the Mexican company, which bottles Coca-Cola products and operates a chain of convenience stores, has a $26.9 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $75.25 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 130.24, a price-book ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The Peter Lynch chart shows the stock is trading above its fair value, suggesting it is overpriced.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

Weighed down by poor interest coverage and a low cash-to-debt ratio, GuruFocus rated FEMSA's financial strength 5 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 1.78 also warns the company could be in danger of going bankrupt unless it improves its liquidity. The company is also destroying value for shareholders as the weighted average cost of capital exceeds the return on invested capital.

The company's profitability fared a bit better, scoring an 8 out of 10 rating despite having declining margins. In addition, FEMSA's returns underperform over half of its competitors, but it has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 4 that indicates operations are stable. As a result of recording a slowdown in revenue per share growth over the past 12 months, the predictability rank of five out of five stars is on watch. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 12.1% annually over a 10-year period.

Of the gurus invested in FEMSA, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) has the largest stake with 1.57% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio).

NXP Semiconductors

With an impact of -1.43% on the equity portfolio, Brandes' firm trimmed its NXP Semiconductors holding by 73.16%, selling 410,170 shares. Shares traded for an average price of $121.94 each during the quarter.

The firm now holds 150,456 shares total, accounting for 0.65% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates the investment has gained 43.70% since being established in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

The Netherlands-based semiconductor manufacturer has a market cap of $41.73 billion; its shares were trading around $150.07 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 4.7 and a price-sales ratio of 5.

According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is overvalued. The GuruFocus valuation rank of 2 out of 10 also aligns with this assessment since the share price and price-sales ratio are both approaching 10-year highs.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

NXP's financial strength was rated 4 out of 10 by GuruFocus. As the company has poor interest coverage and a low cash-to-debt ratio, the Altman Z-Score of 2.39 indicates it is under some pressure since assets are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing. The WACC also eclipses the ROIC, implying value is being destroyed.

The company's profitability scored a 7 out of 10 rating despite having margins and returns that underperform over half of its industry peers. NXP also has a low Piotroski F-Score of 3, which indicates operating conditions are in poor shape, while the 3.5-star predictability rank is on watch as a result of declining revenue per share over the past year.

With 0.46% of outstanding shares, Pioneer is the company's largest guru shareholder. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio), Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also own the stock.

Alibaba

Impacting the equity portfolio by -1.06%, the firm trimmed the Alibaba position by 47.16%, selling 161,009 shares. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average per-share price of $263.14.

Brandes Investments now holds 180,411 shares total, which account for 1.83% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows it has gained an estimated 36.67% on the investment since the fourth quarter of 2019.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

The Chinese e-commerce company has a $694.08 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $257.60 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 37, a price-book ratio of 5.59 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

Based on the Peter Lynch chart, the stock appears to be overvalued.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

Alibaba's financial strength and profitability were both rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus. In addition to adequate interest coverage and a high cash-to-debt ratio, the company has a robust Altman Z-Score of 7.55.

Although the company's margins are declining, they still outperform a majority of competitors. Alibaba also has strong returns, a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 5 and a 2.5-star predictability rank that is on watch. GuruFocus data shows companies with this rank typically return an average of 7.3% annually.

Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder with a 0.50% stake. Other gurus with large positions in the stock include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), Dodge & Cox, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio), David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio), Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), Baron, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Cohen, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) and Bacon.

Cemex

The firm curbed its Cemex stake by 13.23%, selling 8.88 million shares. The transaction had an impact of -0.78% on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $3.26 per share during the quarter.

Brands Investment now holds 58.28 million shares total, which make up 7.66% of the equity portfolio. According to GuruFocus, it has lost an estimated 17.58% on the investment so far. Cemex remains the firm's largest holding.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

The concrete and cement manufacturing company headquartered in Mexico has a market cap of $7.15 billion; its shares were trading around $4.74 on Thursday with a price-book ratio of 0.9 and a price-sales ratio of 0.02.

The Peter Lynch chart suggests the stock is overvalued.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

GuruFocus rated Cemex's financial strength 5 out of 10. In addition to weak interest coverage, the company's low Altman Z-Score of 0.51 warns it could be at risk of bankruptcy. The WACC is also above the ROIC, indicating value is being destroyed as the company grows.

The company's profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating on the back of returns that are underperforming a majority of industry peers. The operating margin, however, is outperforming slightly over half of the other companies in the building materials space. Cemex also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 as well as a one-star predictability rank. GuruFocus says companies with this rank return, on average, 1.1% annually.

Of the gurus invested in Cemex, Dodge & Cox has the largest stake with 5.9% of outstanding shares. Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), Simons' firm and Pioneer also own the stock.

Microsoft

The firm reduced its Microsoft holding by 89.08%, selling 118,622 shares. The trade had an impact of -0.73% on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $210.04 each.

It now holds 14,543 shares total, representing 0.11% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus data shows the firm has gained approximately 97% on the investment.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

The Redmond, Washington-based software company, which is known for its Windows and Azure products, has a $1.6 trillion market cap; its shares were trading around $211.44 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-book ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 11.01.

According to the Peter Lynch chart and GuruFocus valuation rank of 1 out of 10, the stock is overvalued.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

Microsoft's financial strength was rated 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, driven by a comfortable level of interest coverage as well as a robust Altman Z-Score of 7.14. Its assets, however, are building up at a faster rate than revenue is growing, which indicates the company may be becoming less efficient. Regardless, it has good value creation since the ROIC surpasses the WACC.

The company's profitability fared even better, scoring a 9 out of 10 rating on the back of an expanding operating margin, strong returns that outperform a majority of competitors and a high Piotroski F-Score of 8. Consistent earnings and revenue growth also contributed to a 2.5-star predictability rank.

With a 0.30% stake, Fisher is the company's largest guru shareholder. Other top guru investors include Primecap, Pioneer, Dodge & Cox, Coleman, Segalas, Halvorsen, Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio), Sands, First Eagle, Grantham, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio), Hotchkis & Wiley and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio).

Additional trades and portfolio performance

During the quarter, Brandes Investment also entered new positions in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX), HDFC Bank Ltd. (NYSE:HDB), Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) and Varex Imaging Corp. (NASDAQ:VREX).

The firm's $2.89 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of 151 stocks, is most heavily invested in the health care sector with a weight of 23.80%, followed by smaller representations in the financial services (17.19%) and industrials (13.78%) spaces.

Charles Brandes&#39; Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex
Charles Brandes' Firm Buys FEMSA, Trims Largest Holding Cemex

According to GuruFocus, the firm's U.S. Value Equity Fund returned 22.91% in 2019, underperforming the S&P 500's 31.48% return.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

  • David Einhorn's Top 5 Trades of the 3rd Quarter

  • Chase Coleman's Top 5 Buys

  • Warren Buffett Buys 6 Stocks in 3rd Quarter, Dumps Costco



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Latest Stories

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • Sources say outgoing Democratic Rep. Max Rose is mulling run for NYC mayor

    After losing his House seat, Staten Island congressman Max Rose has begun laying the groundwork for a potential mayoral campaign in New York City.

  • Anti-Trump Republican Gov. Larry Hogan appeals to 'exhausted majority' as he teases presidential bid

    Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, has a simple message: There is another way. Arguing before the Ronald Reagan Institute that this is a nation of “civility and pragmatism,” he observed that “most of us are sick and tired of all the drama.”

  • Biden says GSA refusal to share information on coronavirus could hurt his administration’s effort to fight it

    While speaking virtually to frontline workers on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said that the Government Services Administration's lack of cooperation around the presidential transition could put his team's effort to fight the pandemic behind by “weeks or months.”

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

    AL-NUKHAIB, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday. Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. Iraqi and Saudi officials including the Saudi ambassador to Iraq toured the site on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Oil companies tighten Nigeria security as protests, job losses stoke tension

    Oil companies have asked security services to tighten surveillance as violent anti-police brutality protests and the expected sacking of hundreds of workers worsen desperation in the region, industry sources told Reuters. Already unemployment is above 40% in Nigeria's energy regions and observers say further job losses could aggravate problems of pipeline tapping, illegal oil refining and pirate attacks. "It's going to increase the desperation in the region, which leads to criminality," said Ken Henshaw, executive director at Port Harcourt-based NGO We The People.

  • French children could get ID numbers to keep them from 'the clutches of Islamists'

    Each child in France will be given an ID number to ensure they are attending school and not in “the clutches of Islamists” under a proposed French law on preventing radicalisation in the wake of a string of attacks. In September, President Emmanuel Macron had already set out plans to tackle what he called the "Islamist separatism" in poor French neighbourhoods, citing claims of children from ultraconservative Muslim families being taken out of school, and sporting and cultural associations being used to indoctrinate youth. "We must save our children from the clutches of the Islamists," interior minister Gérald Darmanin told Le Figaro newspaper on Wednesday. The legislation would ban homeschooling from the age of three bar very limited cases. The draft bill, which was completed after an Islamist beheaded teacher Samuel Paty outside Paris last month, would also make it a crime to intimidate public servants on religious grounds. Another clause cracks down on online hate speech by enabling judges to hold fasttrack trials of terror suspects.

  • Dutch virus restrictions to be eased amid falling infections

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte eased his country's coronavirus measures Tuesday amid falling infection rates, allowing public venues including cinemas, museums and libraries to reopen — with limitations on how many people can visit — after a two-week closure. The venues, which also include zoos and swimming pools, will be allowed to reopen at midnight Wednesday, Rutte said. “The numbers we see are still too high, but the trend is downwards and that is positive,” Rutte said.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Canada border officer says did not take direction from FBI in interrogation of Huawei CFO

    A Canadian border official testified in an extradition hearing for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Tuesday that he did not take direction from the U.S. FBI when he took part in Meng's interrogation prior to her arrest in 2018. Meng's legal team has argued that U.S. and Canadian authorities illegally coordinated ahead of her arrest at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, invalidating her extradition. The testimony of Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Sanjit Dhillon on Tuesday was part of a witness cross examination in the hearing in British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns

    A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a teenager outside a mall in February, is expected to receive about $130,000 for resigning from the force. The Wauwatosa Common Council approved a separation agreement with Joseph Mensah on Tuesday night, effective Nov. 30. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has ruled all three shootings by Mensah were justified self-defense.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Malaysia's Najib seeks to depose Goldman Sachs, ex-banker in 1MDB defence

    Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak asked a U.S. court on Tuesday for permission to seek documents and testimony from investment bank Goldman Sachs to help in his defence against criminal charges in Malaysia over the 1MDB financial scandal. Najib, who is on bail after being sentenced to 12 years in jail in July on charges of corruption and money laundering, is expected to appeal the conviction in February and faces four more trials related to the scandal. The U.S. Justice Department has said about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib co-founded in 2009, including some funds Goldman had helped raise for the firm.