Charles Brito, the man fatally stabbed by CVS worker in NYC, had a history of shoplifting and petty crime

Charles Brito, the 50-year-old suspected shoplifter stabbed dead in a confrontation with a Midtown CVS worker, has a history of petty theft — including two other incidents at the same store, according to police and court records.

In fact, Brito was due in court in the Bronx Friday for an April 3 case in which he allegedly stole from a Target $182.83 worth of merchandise — 22 grocery items and six health and beauty products.

The theft, for which he was charged with burglary, petty larceny and possession of stolen property, happened 10 days after he signed a “no trespass order” barring him from the store, according to court documents.

The case will now be closed out in the wake of the deadly early Thursday fight with Scotty Enoe, a 46-year-old pharmacy clerk who scuffled with Brito near the door to the CVS Pharmacy on Broadway near W. 49th St.

Brito punched Enoe when he tried to stop the slain man from shoplifting. The worker pulled a knife and stabbed him several times in the upper body.

Medics rushed Brito to Bellevue Hospital but he could not be saved.

Enoe, who has no prior arrests, was charged with murder and weapons possession.

His mother, however, on Thursday night said he called her from the precinct and said was in the right.

“The guy came in and started arguing with Scotty, said Lucille Enoe, 72. “Next thing you know, Scotty was on the ground. He acted in self-defense.

“When the guy threw him down and started beating him up Scotty stabbed him.”

Enoe, at 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150, is two inches shorter than Brito and 40 pounds lighter, according to a police source.

Brito had 16 arrests on his record dating back to August 23, 2017, the day of his first arrest, for petty larceny in Midtown, police said.

His trips through the criminal justice system just this year are a microcosm of what has plagued the city since 2020 — repeated thefts, often by those with numerous similar arrests.

Brito’s first arrest this year was his most serious, for robbery.

On the afternoon of Jan. 5, he allegedly stole a handbag from a woman on 6th Ave. in Midtown, pulling on it so hard the bag broke and a change purse fell to the ground, according to court papers.

Brito was arrested more than a week later and was let go under terms of supervised release.

After his Bronx arrest he was issued a summons on May 18 then arrested again on June 13 for an incident the day before in which he walked into a Hamilton Heights CVS and stole several cans of energy drinks, according to court papers.

He was ordered held on $5,000 bail, half the amount sought by prosecutors.

But on June 21, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office dismissed the case. At the same hearing, Brito pleaded to petty larceny in the robbery case and was told he would later be sentenced to three years probation.

Now free, Brito the very next day hit a CVS on Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side, stealing 22 packages of Colgate, two packages of Crest, 13 Goodline razors, three Harry’s trimmers and 3 razor blades.

He pleaded guilty to petty larceny and was given a conditional discharge and released.

Last week, on June 29, according to a police source, he was busted for allegedly stealing hair care and beauty projects from the same CVS in which he would later be fatally stabbed. Three days later, he returned to the same CVS, stole merchandise and was arrested, the source said.

Friday afternoon, as Enoe awaited arraignment, his mother lamented his plight and said the charges should be dropped.

”He did what he had to do,” she said. “My son is a very good person. My son never gets involved in this situation before. He’s a very dedicated worker. One of the people from one of the stores where he works just called me and tell me that he knows him for a while and that’s he’s very respectful.

“He’s a very dedicated worker, and they will see to it that everything goes well with him.”