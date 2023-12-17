Charles Butt Foundation announces 5 partner universities

Dec. 16—The Charles Butt Foundation has announced five new partner universities of the Raising Texas Teachers program, which now serves 21 university-based teacher preparation programs across the state.

The following are the newest partner universities:

— Tarleton State University

— Texas A&M University — Commerce

— Texas A&M University — Texarkana

— The University of Texas — Dallas UTeach

— University of the Incarnate Word

All partner teacher preparation programs at our partner universities collaborate to address persistent challenges in teacher preparation and are eligible to recommend their teacher candidates to receive the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers, an $8,000 per year scholarship that can cover expenses up to the cost of attendance for up to four years.

To date, the Foundation has awarded $12,812,503 to over 800 scholarship recipients, of which 318 are currently pursuing their degree and 483 are currently teaching.