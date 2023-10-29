Charles C. Milliken: Report from the Camino – Final thoughts

When you read this I will have returned to hearth and home. When I'm writing this, I have another week to go on the Camino de Santiago across northern Spain. However, after five weeks, I think that I can safely conclude how the experience is going to end. I have to acknowledge my original plans, as I've mentioned before, did not work out. It is much more difficult at my age than I had anticipated. I've walked about 240 miles so far and hope to walk another 50, 60 or 70, but the weather has turned absolutely atrocious. Walking on slippery paths in rain and winds howling up to 60 or 70 mph is not a pleasant experience. Granted, original pilgrims had to put up with this without modern gear, but perhaps I’m not built of the same stern stuff.

One thing the pilgrimage has taught me is an enhanced sense of gratitude for many things. One, believe it or not, is toilet paper. I submit to you there's hardly anybody who ever has an attitude of gratitude about toilet paper. We take it for granted even though modern toilet paper was first sold in the 19th century. I discovered when going into bathrooms along the Camino the first thing you should do before attempting any business is to check carefully that there's an adequate supply of toilet paper on hand. At home I never have to think about these things, the toilet paper is always in the bathroom. I shall now be grateful for that.

I have also discovered the pilgrim experience in an albergue with a room full of people in bunk beds leaves much to be desired. It's often noisy and difficult to get a good night's sleep. Though theoretically, lights should be out from 10 p.m. until 6:30 a.m., people are up wrestling around doing whatever. Then some people get up about 4 a.m. I never realized how noisy dressing can be plus zipping and stuffing bags. Therefore, I often opt for a nice private room, a compromise with the spirit of pilgrimage.

The Camino also seems to be a good way of bringing people together. Recently, when seeking shelter from the storm blowing around me, I stepped inside an old abandoned building and found a couple engaged in a passionate embrace – much embarrassment all the way around. That was the third couple I discovered who had met and seemed to be falling in love on the Camino. This is in many respects a very romantic way. I also encountered a “family,” a group of five people all from different countries, who came together early in the Camino and have been traveling together since. It was delightful to see people from so many different backgrounds coming together in a strong bond of friendship.

It is said the rains in Spain fall mainly on the plain. From personal experience I'll say the rains in Spain fall mainly here in the mountains of Galicia.

Finally, I would like to thank the people who made this pilgrimage possible, including the folks at REI who outfitted me with proper equipment. Their Osprey 34-liter pack has made the trek much easier. Many people complain about foot issues but I have had no issues with my feet thanks to my Ecco Track 25 shoes. I’ll always thank the shoe salesman who introduced me to those shoes a quarter century ago. I've tramped all over the world with them and had no issues with my feet. However, my current fourth pair is a bit beat up so if anybody at the Ecco organization happens to see this and, out of sheer gratitude for this unsolicited endorsement, might want to replace my latest pair, they certainly should feel free to do so. (Size 44)

Thus concludes my remarks on the Camino. I thank God that, for all its challenges, it has been a wonderful and rewarding experience.

Charles Milliken is a professor emeritus after 22 years of teaching economics and related subjects at Siena Heights University. He can be reached at milliken.charles@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Charles Milliken: Report from the Camino – Final thoughts