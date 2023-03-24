Charles Cancels State Visit to France Amid Violent Protests

Tom Sykes
·3 min read
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The French, not known for their historic love of monarchs, have postponed the state visit of King Charles III after riots gripped the country.

The new king had been due to arrive in the French capital on Sunday, from where he was to undertake a three-day program of engagements designed to soothe relations between the two countries, which have been strained by Brexit and rows over immigration in recent years. It was to have been his first overseas state visit.

On Wednesday, in the face of violent protests at a raising of the retirement age being forced through parliament by President Emmanuel Macron, palace sources told The Daily Beast they were “keeping a close eye” on developments in the country.

Both sides publicly insisted the visit would go ahead, but on Friday morning, Macron said they were postponing the trip, after a nationwide “day of action” on Thursday saw barricaded streets, buildings set alight, refineries and ports blockaded, gas stations running out of fuel, and planes unable to take off while rubbish rotted uncollected in the streets.

Truck drivers have been staging their signature operations escargot (“snail operations”), where they drive at a crawl along major routes and through arterial junctions. They were joining millions of non-union and union members expressing their outrage at being required to continue working to the ripe old age of 64 before collecting a state pension. The retirement age was only increased from 60 to 62 in 2010.

Another “day of action” is now scheduled for Tuesday, when the king had been due to be in Bordeaux, where the town hall was partially set alight Thursday. The Elysée Palace, the French president’s official residence, said this new “day of action” was responsible for the decision to delay the king’s visit.

Why Does Charles and Camilla’s Coronation Already Feel Like a Bust?

There were also increasing doubts about whether it would be possible to furnish the king with the requisite diplomatic niceties, after members of the union Mobilier National (“National Furniture”), who are in charge of providing flags, red carpets, and furniture for public buildings, said they would not help prepare a reception for the king upon his arrival in Paris on Sunday.

“We ask our administration to inform the services concerned that we will not provide furnishings, red carpets, or flags,” a statement from the French trade union CGT read.

Plans for a lavish state dinner at Versailles, perhaps the most famous signifier of French royal excess, was also going down poorly with the public: “Unbelievable! We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the Republican monarch, welcoming King Charles III in Versailles... while the people in the street are demonstrating,” Sandrine Rousseau, a Green MP, told French channel BFM TV, according to The Guardian.

Comparisons with the 1789 revolution are never far from French minds at times of industrial discontent, and French newspaper of record Le Monde reported that one of the chants taking hold among protesters gathered around fires in the Place de la Concorde was: “Louis XVI, Louis XVI, they beheaded him; Macron, Macron, we can do it again.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Violent French pension protests erupt as 1M demonstrate

    More than 1 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday against unpopular pension reforms, and violence erupted in some places as unions called for new nationwide strikes and protests next week, coinciding with King Charles III's planned visit to France. The Interior Ministry said the march in Paris — marred by violence, as were numerous marches elsewhere — drew 119,000 people, which was a record for the capital during the pension protests. Polls say most French oppose President Emmanuel Macron's bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, which he says is necessary to keep the system afloat.

  • How China, the US and Others Watered Down a Key UN Climate Document

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the US and Saudi Arabia are among countries that significantly altered a United Nations document that will shape global climate policy for years to come, according to an account of international negotiations preceding its release.The report published this week was written by Earth Negotiations Bulletin, the only news organization allowed to observe proceedings when 195 nations gathered to approve a summary of climate science findings over the last five years. The document t

  • No red carpet? French unrest impacts King Charles III's trip

    Unrest in France is tarnishing the sheen of King Charles III's first overseas trip as U.K. monarch, with striking workers literally refusing to roll out a red carpet amid pension reform protests and calls for the visit to be canceled altogether. Charles is scheduled to undertake the trip beginning Sunday on behalf of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which hoped a glamorous royal tour would underscore efforts to rebuild Anglo-French ties that were frayed by Brexit. Instead, Charles' visit is being seen as an unnecessary display of hereditary privilege.

  • Violent protests in France force postponement of King Charles' visit

    PARIS (Reuters) -Britain's King Charles on Friday cancelled a state visit to France next week after social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law erupted into some of the worst street violence seen in years across the country. The postponement - at Macron's request - will be a major embarrassment to the French leader, who had hoped the monarch's visit would mark a symbolic step in the two countries' efforts to turn a page after years of poor relations over Britain's exit from the European Union. Charles had been due to travel to France on Sunday for three days - in what would have been his first state visit since he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as British monarch in September - before moving on to Germany.

  • Classic cocktails, with variations, for summer entertaining

    Mid-shelf bottles of the basics — vodka, bourbon, rye, gin, white and aged rums, and blanco tequila — will get you on your way. Add some inexpensive dry and sweet vermouths, maybe an orange liqueur and a bottle of Angostura bitters, and you’ll be set. This means learning a few classic cocktails as they traditionally are made, but also mastering an easy twist on each, a simple way to show some creative chops without having to learn a new recipe.

  • King Charles III's European state visit hits French hurdle

    King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed indefinitely amid widespread protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, putting a damper on the new monarch’s debut on the international stage. Charles and his wife, Camilla, will still travel to Germany on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be the second leg of his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in September. The original six-day visit to France and Germany, the two biggest countries in the European Union, was designed to highlight efforts to rebuild relations between Britain and its neighbors after six years of squabbling over Brexit.

  • Leroy Raffel, Arby's co-founder, dead at 96

    He started the famous chain known for its roast beef sandwiches in 1964 with his brother, and Arby's stands for the Raffel Brothers, the company says.

  • Watch: Bordeaux's town hall goes up in flames as protests worsen

    Protesters angered by Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms set part of Bordeaux’s town hall on fire on Thursday, after a day of nationwide demonstrations that brought France to a standstill.

  • Macron says 'common sense' required delaying king's visit

    French citizens angry at President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms engaged in scattered protest actions Friday, as the ongoing unrest across the country persuaded officials to postpone a planned state visit by Britain's King Charles III. Demonstrators had demanded that Charles cancel his trip, which was scheduled to start Sunday. The protests and labor strikes against Macron's decision to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 already had promised to impact his visit, with workers refusing to roll out the red carpet for the king's arrival.

  • In pictures: Bordeaux town hall set alight as protests in France erupt into violence

    Dramatic pictures show violence erupting in parts of France during nationwide protests against pension reforms being pushed through by President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Cat wedged behind Huntingdon oil tank for three days

    Buna the cat refused to budge from the tight spot she had got herself into... before walking free

  • King Charles and Queen Camilla's Trip to France Postponed Amid Riots Across the Country

    King Charles and Queen Camilla were due to visit Paris starting Sunday

  • Seeking a reset, Brazil's Lula heads to China

    Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, where he hopes to reinforce trade, discuss international mediation in Ukraine, and reclaim his country's role in global geopolitics.Ukraine will be a main topic of discussion during the visit, which officially begins Tuesday, with Lula hoping to promote his proposal for mediated talks to end Russia's invasion of the country. 

  • Hong Kong makes new rules for specialist tech firm listings, cuts rev threshold

    The bourse operator, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said it would welcome applications operating in frontier industries, including new energy, robotics, semiconductors, quantum computing, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and new food and agriculture technologies. "The new economy sector is rapidly changing the way in which we live and work, and this new route to market will support some of the most innovative and progressive companies of the future," HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said.

  • Macron under pressure as hundreds injured in French protests

    French President Emmanuel Macron faced mounting pressure on Friday after violent demonstrations that left more than 400 security forces injured and the centre of major cities shrouded in tear gas and smoke.More than 450 people were arrested Thursday during the most violent day of protests since the start of the year against Macron's bid to raise the retirement age to 64. &nbsp;The French presidency announced Friday that King Charles III's visit next week had been postponed after unions declared another day of strikes and protests on Tuesday, during what would have been the British monarch's trip."Given the announcement yesterday of another national day of protests against pension reform on Tuesday March 28, the visit of Charles III, initially scheduled from 26-28 March, has been postponed," it said.The decision was "in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations," it added.&nbsp;"There were a lot of demonstrations and some of them turned violent, notably in Paris," Interior Minister Darmanin told the CNews channel while giving figures for the number of arrests and injured.More than 900 fires were lit around the capital on Thursday, he said, with radical anarchist groups blamed for setting uncollected rubbish ablaze and smashing shop windows, leading to frequent clashes with riot police.In southwestern Bordeaux, protesters set fire to the entrance to city hall, briefly raising fears for the whole building until firefighters arrived to extinguish it."Why would you make a target of our communal building, of all people of Bordeaux? I can only condemn it in the strongest possible terms," the mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, told RTL radio on Friday.&nbsp;- Over a million -More than a million people marched nationwide on Thursday, with the protest movement reinvigorated by Macron's tactics and statements over the last week.Uproar over legislation to change the retirement age -- which Macron pushed through parliament without a vote last week -- has created another huge domestic crisis for the president just 10 months into his second term in office.But Darmanin, a hardliner in Macron's centrist government, dismissed calls from political opponents and protesters to withdraw the pensions reform."I don't think we should withdraw this law because of violence," he said."If so, that means there's no state. We should accept a democratic, social debate, but not a violent debate."&nbsp;Turnout in Paris and other cities on Thursday were higher than last week when momentum appeared to be waning.Macron's decision to force the legislation through parliament and his refusal to back down in a television interview on Wednesday appeared to have energised many opponents."There's the substance -- the reform of the pension system -- and then there's the other issue of how democracy functions," 21-year-old student Judicael Juge told AFP during the protests.- Trash -"I think that is more of a source of anger now than the substance."Commentators are questioning how the crisis will end, just four years after the "Yellow Vest" anti-government demonstrations rocked the country.&nbsp;"No one knows where the way out lies. There's not an easy one," political scientist Bastien Francois from the Sorbonne University in Paris told AFP."Everything depends on one man who is a prisoner of the political situation."The leader of the moderate CFDT union, Laurent Berger, said Friday that he had spoken to an aide to the president and suggested a pause on implementing the pensions law for six months."It's the moment to say 'listen, let's put things on pause, let's wait six months'," Berger told RTL radio. "It would calm things down."Rubbish is still gathering in the streets of Paris due to a rolling strike by garbage collectors, while blockades of oil refineries by striking workers are beginning to create fuel shortages around the country.- Clashes -&nbsp;The ministry of energy transition on Thursday warned that kerosene supply to the capital and its airports was becoming "critical".More flights were cancelled this weekend at airports around the country due to a strike by air traffic controllers.Union leaders expressed satisfaction that the protest movement had gathered a second wind, while condemning the violence, most of it carried out by anarchist groups known as "black blocs".Some 1.089 million people demonstrated across France on Thursday, the interior ministry said, putting Paris turnout at 119,000, the highest for the capital since the movement started in January.The nationwide figure still fell short of the 1.28 million people who marched on March 7, according to government figures.Unions claimed a record 3.5 million people had protested across France, and 800,000 in the capital.Clashes between police and protesters also took place in the cities of Lille, Nantes, Rennes and Toulouse.bur-adp/ah/jm

  • Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf

    In December and January, several venture capitalists from the U.S. and Britain raced to Paris to vie for a stake in a new artificial intelligence company that could reshape how people work. Sequoia Capital won, two of the people said, leading a sizable "seed" fundraising round of $5 million. Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp's rapid push on AI and the billions of dollars they are spending to gain an edge have heightened competition in Silicon Valley.

  • As Coronation Street’s Paul Foreman is diagnosed with motor neurone disease: What is MND?

    The ground-breaking soap storyline is putting this complex condition in the spotlight. Katie Wright finds out more.

  • Camila Cabello celebrates grandmother 's novel

    Grammy-nominated Camila Cabello was in Spain on Thursday to help celebrate the publication of her grandmother’s first novel. (March 24)

  • Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Carter Warren (OT, Pittsburgh)

    If the Rams are looking to add an OT in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, Carter Warren is a viable option.

  • Unearthed footage from 2018 shows Trump's current lawyer saying the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment could be a 'real problem' for Trump

    Trump's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, went on CNN multiple times to discuss the hush money payment and once said that it's "fair game" for scrutiny.