Charles Erickson is out prison after 18 years for the murder of Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt

Charles Erickson, who spent 18 years in prison for the murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt, was released from prison Monday.

Erickson pleaded guilty in 2004 to killing Heitholt. His release date was set in March 2022 from the Booneville Correctional Center. Erickson was officially released from prison at 8:25 am.

He is currently on parole.

"Charlie's on his way home!" a social media post from the page Free Charles Erickson said.

Charles Erickson speaks during a 2016 interview at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green.

Erickson was sentenced to serve 25 years for the crime and served 18 years of the 25-year sentence. He and Ryan Ferguson were alleged to have killed Heitholt on Nov. 1, 2001, behind the Tribune's former offices on West Ash Street.

Erickson pleaded guilty to the crime in 2004 and implicated Ryan Ferguson. Ferguson was convicted by a jury of the crime in 2005, and the conviction was vacated in 2013.

A witness recanted his testimony in 2013 which identified the two as the men he saw in the newspaper parking lot on the night of the murder in 2001.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Charles Erickson released from prison after nearly 20 years