Charles Erickson set to be released on parole in January 2023

Charles Erickson, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to killing Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt, is set to be released on parole in January.

Erickson was sentenced to serve 25 years for the crime. He and Ryan Ferguson were alleged to have killed Heitholt in the early-morning hours of Nov. 1, 2001.

Ferguson maintained his innocence throughout his trial in 2004 but was convicted. His conviction was later overturned and he was released in 2013. Ferguson recently competed on The Amazing Race with fellow Rock Bridge High School alum Dusty Harris. They placed third.

Erickson also has sought his release and reversal of his conviction, but has had a tougher road trying to clear the hurdle of his guilty plea, which he says was coerced by investigators.

Erickson's presumptive release on parole is Jan. 9, 2023, Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann confirmed in an email Tuesday afternoon.

"He had a parole hearing July 3, 2018, at which time a parole release date was set for July 9, 2023," Pojmann wrote. "On Nov. 3, the parole release date was changed to Jan. 9, 2023."

Parole is not the end of a person's sentence. Decisions related to a parole release can come down to a myriad of factors, Pojmann wrote.

This includes risks and needs assessments, offender behavior while incarcerated, completion of treatment and other programming, and participation in education programs, among others.

"Erickson’s sentence began March 11, 2004, and he served 635 days in county jail before transfer to the Missouri Department of Corrections," Pojmann wrote. "The minimum release date for set for his second-degree murder charge was March 10, 2019."

