Charles Herbster, Accused Of Groping 8 Women, Loses Nebraska Gubernatorial Race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amanda Terkel
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charles Herbster
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Accusations by women &#x002014; including a GOP state senator &#x002014; who said Charles Herbster groped them shook up the Nebraska gubernatorial race. (Photo: Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Accusations by women — including a GOP state senator — who said Charles Herbster groped them shook up the Nebraska gubernatorial race. (Photo: Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Accusations by women — including a GOP state senator — who said Charles Herbster groped them shook up the Nebraska gubernatorial race. (Photo: Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

Charles Herbster, accused of sexually assaulting eight women, lost the Republican primary for Nebraska governor Tuesday to University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

The race was largely a three-way contest between Herbster, a multimillionaire agribusiness executive; State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Pillen.

In 2021, Pillen introduced a resolution to bar the teaching of critical race theory from the university system. The Board of Regents, however, voted it down.

Yet much of the attention on the race focused around Herbster ― both his association with Donald Trump and his controversies.

Herbster is a longtime donor and ally of the former president, and he received a boost when the Trump endorsed him late last year. Trump went to the state to campaign for him as recently as May 1 and held a tele-rally less than a week before the election.

Trump ― who himself faces accusations of rape, assault and harassment from even more women ― called Herbster a “fine man” and said “he is innocent of these despicable charges.”

“I have to defend my friends, I have to defend people that are good,” he told the crowd. “These are malicious charges to derail him long enough that the election can go by before the proper defense can be put forward.”

Trump’s endorsement of Herbster did not please many Republicans in the state. Last year, outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) asked the former president to remain neutral. Ricketts later endorsed Pillen, saying Herbster would be a “terrible governor.”

Eight women accused Herbster of groping them, including a state senator in his own party. State Sen. Julie Slama told the Nebraska Examiner that in 2019, she was at a GOP fundraising dinner when she walked by Herbster. According to the Examiner, “he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately.”

Another woman who attended the same dinner and has worked as a legislative aide in Nebraska, said Herbster also assaulted her at the same dinner.

“For years I have struggled with an experience I had with Charles W. Herbster,” Elizabeth Todsen said. “At a political event in 2019, Herbster sexually groped me while greeting my table.”

Herbster took a page out of Trump’s playbook, denying the allegations and attacking the women who made the accusations. He even sued Slama for defamation, calling her claims “part of a greater scheme calculated to try and defeat my candidacy.”

But the accusations took their toll, and Herbster lost his momentum. All 13 women in the Nebraska state Senate ― which includes both Democrats and Republicans ― signed a letter saying that Herbster’s alleged behavior was “completely unacceptable” and that he was “unfit to serve.”

Trump won Nebraska by 19 percentage points in the 2020 election, and there hasn’t been a Democratic governor there in decades. Pillen will face Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in November.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's hold on GOP faces another test in Nebraska, where his chosen candidate is accused of sexual misconduct

    Donald Trump is testing his political strength for the second straight week Tuesday, this time in Nebraska, where the former president is backing a candidate for governor accused of sexually assaulting multiple women.

  • Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary

    Jim Pillen, a hog farm owner and veterinarian, won Nebraska’s crowded Republican primary for governor on Tuesday over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president his first loss of the midterm election season. Pillen defeated eight challengers, including Charles Herbster, a Trump-backed businessman accused late in the campaign of groping young women, and Brett Lindstrom, a state senator and Omaha financial adviser who was generally viewed as a more moderate choice. The results were a setback for Trump after a decisive win in last week’s Ohio Republican Senate primary for his candidate, JD Vance.

  • Sen. Josh Hawley’s Move to Strip Disney’s Copyrights Called ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’

    Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Tuesday that aims to revoke Disney’s copyrights, as Republicans are seeking to outdo each other in attacking the “woke” corporation. Hawley’s bill would dramatically rewrite U.S. copyright law, shortening the total term available to all copyright holders going forward by several decades. It would also seek to retroactively […]

  • Pillen wins Nebraska governor primary, dealing blow to Trump

    University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen was projected to win Nebraska’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, dealing a high-profile loss to former President Trump, who aggressively backed one of his rivals. The Associated Press called the race at 11:23 p.m. ET. Pillen came out ahead of eight other candidates running to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts…

  • These Apocalyptic Photos Show Just How "Critically Low" Water Levels Are In The American West

    Boaters at Lake Mead recently found a barrel — exposed by dropping water levels — that contained human remains. Authorities say it won't be the last.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘The View': Sunny Hostin Erupts Over Former Trump Staffers’ ‘Ridiculous Apology Tour’

    "I'm sick of it! I'm sick of people now coming out and trying to sell a book," Hostin said

  • U.S. wind and solar energy hit a key benchmark last month: Report

    The United States electricity sector reached an important milestone in April, when wind and solar energy accounted for 20% of electricity generation for the first time in history, according to the London-based global energy think tank Ember.

  • Pharmacy chains should pay $878 million for opioid epidemic role, Ohio counties say

    CLEVELAND (Reuters) -A lawyer for two Ohio counties said on Monday that CVS Health Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc should fund an $878 million plan to address the opioid crisis there, as a first-of-its-kind trial got underway to determine the pharmacy chains' contribution. A federal jury decided in November that the companies created a public nuisance by flooding Ohio's Lake and Trumbull counties with addictive prescription pain pills that wound up on the black market, in the first trial the pharmacy chains faced over the crisis. Now, the counties want the companies to fund a $878 million five-year plan that Mark Lanier, a lawyer representing the counties, said on Monday was aimed at solving the opioid crisis rather than allocating blame.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) launches an absurd attack against Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke over abortion.

    While on the campaign trail, Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) slammed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) for O’Rourke’s stand on abortion, alleging O’Rourke “believes that a fully developed a baby, just seconds away from delivery, can still be aborted and killed.” Abbott delivered his inflammatory remarks in the wake of O’Rourke’s pro-choice rally in Houston. O’Rourke held the rally in support of abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark court case that established a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion.

  • Mark Esper said Trump told him to 'get rid of' impeachment witness Alexander Vindman

    Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper documented a White House campaign to punish Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after he testified at Trump's impeachment.

  • Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Vetoes Bill Enhancing Public Safety in Oklahoma

    On Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that 96% of the Oklahoma Legislature voted yes to—House Bill 3501. If passed, HB3501 would require the Oklahoma Department of  Public Safety to recognize and act upon convictions in a Tribal court, of any federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, in the same manner it acts upon any report of conviction from an Oklahoma state or other municipal court. The bill is specifically in regards to drivers licenses, whether or not to honor convictions in Tribal courts in the state, and if the state should apply them to drivers license suspension and revocation in the state of Oklahoma.

  • Voice of the people: Florida now sees DeSantis' true character

    When Republican legislators direct their wrath at Disney over a difference of opinion, then we must take Florida being a business-friendly state with a grain of salt.

  • A Second MAGA Clerk in Colorado Also Breached Voting Machines

    Elbert County Clerk via TwitterAfter a months-long court battle, Colorado officials have finally retrieved hard drives containing data that was smuggled from a county’s voting machines. But it’s still unclear who accessed that data—or what a conspiracy-promoting set of Coloradans hope to do with it.Following a court order last Wednesday, Dallas Schroeder, clerk of Elbert County, Colorado, returned two hard drives containing his county’s election machine data. Schroeder previously testified that

  • Russian Guided Weapons Miss the Mark, U.S. Defense Officials Say

    On Monday morning, as columns of armored vehicles and soldiers paraded through Moscow in celebration of Russia’s 1945 victory over Germany in World War II, one element of Russian military power was conspicuously missing: its warplanes. And though officials blamed bad weather for their grounding, Russian planes, pilots and air-to-ground weapons have all grossly underperformed in the war against Ukraine. The absence underscored President Vladimir Putin’s failure to build a capable modern air force

  • How Much of Ukraine Does Russia Hold?

    Russia invaded Ukraine with the intention of toppling the government; seizing Kyiv, the capital; and bringing the nation firmly into the Kremlin’s sphere of influence. While Moscow failed in those sweeping objectives, Russian forces have seized a wide swath of southern Ukraine and redeployed soldiers, vehicles and heavy weapons with the aim of pushing deeper into eastern Ukraine, expanding the territory it has controlled through proxy forces since 2014. The Ukrainian and Russian armies are now i

  • Poll: Confidence in Supreme Court has collapsed since conservatives took control

    A Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court has collapsed over the last 20 months — a period that began with the installation of a 6-3 conservative majority and culminated with the leak of a draft opinion signaling that the court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Tom Brady to join FOX Sports as lead analyst once playing career is over

    Brady, 44, will call the premier game of the NFL weekend and will broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt. The announcement was made on the FOX earnings call Tuesday morning.

  • AMC stock reverses lower after earnings report, but Wall Street analysts think the price is still too high

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.'s first-quarter results given analysts reason for optimism regarding the movie theater industry's recovery, but most analysts believe the stock price is still way too high to recommend buying.

  • Trump-backed candidates lose in Nebraska, win in West Virginia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump's favored candidate fell short in Nebraska's Republican primary election for governor on Tuesday, but the former president's pick prevailed in a congressional primary contest in West Virginia. Tuesday's elections delivered a split result for Trump, who has endorsed more than 150 candidates as he tries to shape his Republican Party ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run. In Nebraska, his choice for governor, Charles Herbster, lost to an official at a university, according to U.S. media reports, even though Trump had hosted a rally for him a little more than a week earlier.

  • Pence's career-long stance against abortion leaves out the details

    In the more than three decades former Vice President Mike Pence has been involved in politics, his opposition to abortion rights has been one of his bedrock principles. But in that time he’s avoided settling on precisely what he would do if given the reins of power.