Charles J. ‘Charlie’ Burke, longtime principal at Woodhome school, dies

Charles Julian Burke, a Baltimore City Schools principal, died of Alzheimer’s disease complications Feb. 13 at Sinai Hospital. He was 89.

Known as Charlie, he was born in Baltimore and was the son of Richard Burke and Katherine Kelly.

“His eldest sister, Helen, became a nun and his brother, Bill, became a priest. When Charlie announced to his parents that he wanted to become a teacher, his father remarked, ‘Damn, I was hoping at least one of you would make some money,'” said his daughter, Julia Burke.

Mr. Burke was raised on Suffolk Avenue in Park Circle.

“From a young age, despite his Catholic upbringing, he developed a love for Jewish traditions and food,” said his daughter.

He was a 1954 graduate of what was then Loyola High School at Blakefield and competed in ice hockey games at the old Sports Centre on North Avenue.

He was valedictorian of his Loyola University Maryland class and earned a master’s degree at Johns Hopkins University.

He met his future wife, Mary Cygelman, then a school social worker, when both were at the Dr. Bernard Harris Elementary School at Caroline and Oliver streets.

Mr. Burke was a teacher, vice principal, principal, and director of elementary education for the Southwestern District.

He was the longtime principal at Woodhome Middle/Elementary School.

He had earlier been an assistant principal at Mount Royal Elementary School and the Louisa May Alcott School on Reisterstown Road.

He retired in 1992 and then ran the reading room at Loyola Blakefield’s middle school and mentored students.

Mr. Burke was occasionally asked to supervise his brother, Philip Burke’s bar on Maryland Avenue near Penn Station.

“His brother Phil walked in one day when my husband was reading a book behind the bar. Phil Burke said, ‘What? Do you now need a library card to get a drink here?'” said his wife, Mary Cygelman Burke

“Charlie was known for leaving notes of encouragement for the teachers he supervised and displaying artwork from his students all over his office,” said his wife.

A fan of the Baltimore Clippers/Bandits and the Hershey Bears, he played golf and ice hockey. He also rooted on Loyola, Bryn Mawr and the University of Maryland.

Mr. Burke worked as a weekend caddy at Woodholme Country Club and ran the scoreboard for summer golf tournaments.

“He was beloved by many Woodholme members, some of whom became lifelong friends,” said his daughter.

A voracious reader, he read the New Yorker from cover to cover each week and liked detective novels and works about social justice.

Related Articles

“He supported struggles for civil rights, equality, and criminal justice reform,” said Mrs. Burke. “Charlie treated everyone with respect and kindness. He often showed his appreciation for his doctors, ticket agents at Memorial Stadium, or fellow teachers in the form of shrimp salad sandwiches from Eddie’s, a salute, and a genuine “Thank you a lot.”

His daughter said he enjoyed crab feasts, listening to [French singer] Charles Aznavour and playing a perfect round of golf.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Mary Cygelman Burke, a social worker; a son, Kevin Burke, of Winston Salem, North Carolina; a daughter, Julia Burke, of Washington, D.C.; and three grandsons.

A Mass was held Thursday at St. Francis of Assisi Church.