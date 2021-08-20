Charles K. "Chad" Culpert (1952-2021)

Aug. 20—CAMDEN, Mich. — Charles K. "Chad" Culpert, a retired Toledo police detective long assigned to the scientific investigation unit who was skilled at locating essential details at crime scenes, died Tuesday at his residence near Camden in Hillsdale County. He was 68.

The Jackson post of the Michigan State Police is investigating the death as an accidental drowning in Merry Lake, where he lived.

Mr. Culpert, formerly of Perrysburg, learned he had Parkinson's disease and retired Sept. 16, 2011 from the police department.

He was appointed to TPD on March 30, 1979, having made the decision to join while attending a friend's graduation from the police academy.

"On the way home, he said, 'That's what I want to do,'" his wife said. "It was the best job he ever had."

His daughter Jennifer Hoernig said: "He had a desire to serve his community and seek justice."

Mr. Culpert was a patrol officer his first five years.

"He was probably one of the most easygoing guys to be around," said Greg Smith, his partner early on who retired as a detective sergeant working the afternoon shift.

In the scientific investigation unit, Mr. Culpert often worked 8 p.m.-4 a.m., which partially overlapped Mr. Smith's hours.

"He was the best, absolutely the best," Mr. Smith said.

Mr. Culpert became a detective in 1984 and as a member of the scientific investigation unit was called to crime scenes of many varieties, including 250 homicides.

"He was one of the most dedicated scene investigators I have ever worked with," said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, the Lucas County coroner who has been with that office since 1985.

"He was truly a detailed man, and he loved putting all the pieces of the story together. He taught me a lot about scene investigation," Dr. Barnett said.

Mr. Smith said: "He saw the whole picture. No detail was too small for him to look into."

Mr. Culpert also made himself available to backup street crews on vehicle stops, gun calls, and in other situations.

"He made me tired some nights," Mr. Smith said. "Then he'd be in court the next day."

He testified in court about the evidence he uncovered and the crime scenes he reconstructed — and had the respect of prosecutors, defense attorneys, and judges, Mr. Smith said.

"Everybody who came in contact with him had nothing but good things to say about him," Mr. Smith said. "They knew if Chad Culpert did it, it was done correctly."

Born Dec. 3, 1952, to Mary Ann and Kenneth Culpert, he grew up in West Toledo and graduated St. Francis de Sales High School in 1970.

He liked to golf and to travel — from Hilton Head Island and the Outer Banks in the Carolinas to Las Vegas and Cancun. He particularly enjoyed being at the lake house with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, the former Cheri Greene, whom he married Dec. 27, 1978; daughters, April Szczepanski and Jennifer Hoernig; son, CJ Culpert; sisters, Barbara Yavorcik, Ann Comes, and Sister Mary Ann Culpert, and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, Rossford. A funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Gesu Church.

The family suggests tributes to Wood Lane Residential Services, Bowling Green, or the Toledo Police Foundation.