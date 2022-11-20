Charles Keith: Kardashian podcast brings light to his brother's innocence

Charles Keith displays during a Monday webinar a copy of a letter that he believes helps prove the innocence of his brother, Kevin Keith, who in 1994 was convicted of a triple homicide in Bucyrus

Charles Keith hopes that his brother, Kevin, a convicted killer, will be released from prison before Thanksgiving.

He and others are marching at noon on Monday around the Ohio Statehouse in an attempt to gain Gov. Mike DeWine's sympathy.

It's a tall order, considering Kevin Keith was locked up portions of four decades ago and has since exhausted nearly every appeal available to him.

"Our family has gone through hell," Charles Keith said. "For a lot of years."

This time, though, he is hopeful, because he thinks a podcast released this autumn by Kim Kardashian has finally brought the right light to the case.

It's a case Charles believes is filled with extensive government coverup that cost three people their lives, has deceived two siblings who have been trying to heal from their childhood trauma, and has kept his brother behind bars for 28 years.

"I'm on your tails," he warned the people he perceives as the real perpetrators.

Retaliatory shooting left three dead in Bucyrus

Charles talked about his brother last week in a webinar with Abraham J. Bonowitz, director and co-founder of Death Penalty Action, an organization committed to ending state-sanctioned deaths.

Kevin is of interest to Death Penalty Action because in 1994 he had been sentenced to capital punishment. Just two weeks out from his scheduled execution in September of 2010, his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Ted Strickland to life without parole.

Keith has unsuccessfully appealed his sentence many times through the courts.

"We want Kevin Keith to be freed, immediately," Bonowitz said during the webinar. "Charles is also looking for justice, and for the right people to be caught, and for those who set up his brother to be held accountable."

The official narrative is that on Feb. 13, 1994, Kevin Keith walked into a small Bucyrus apartment — about 70 miles north of Columbus — and opened fire on a group in retaliation for a drug arrest he blamed on an informant related to the shooting victims.

Three people died: Maricell Chatman, 24; her daughter Marchae, 4; and Chatman's aunt, Linda Chatman, 39.

Wounded were Maricell Chatman's boyfriend, Rick Warren, and the Chatmans' cousins, Quanita Reeves, 6, and Quentin Reeves, 4.

Web of deception woven intricately

The Reeves siblings spent 25 years trying to heal from the trauma of that day before eventually breaking their silence to the Mansfield News Journal in the summer of 2019.

They showed their bullet wounds and talked about emotional wounds they feared would never heal.

"I take depression pills and anxiety pills," Quanita said in 2019. "You can't have a killer get out and be worried forever."

Every time the case is back in the news, the Reeves siblings said, their pain returns.

"It's been going on too long," Quentin said in 2019. "We're tired of hearing about it."

Charles said last week that the siblings have been brainwashed by corrupt attorneys and family members their entire lives into believing Kevin Keith was the shooter.

Charles Keith believes he has proof that in 1994 two different members of a drug ring targeted two different informants, neither of whom were present the afternoon the Reeveses were shot.

The families involved among informants, drug dealers, hitmen and victims were related more intricately than Charles thinks law enforcement realized in 1994.

It came to a point, Charles said, where prosecutors reached deals with some of the people involved in order to guarantee they could get at least a few convictions from their investigations.

He believes he has evidence that one man escaped a 35-year sentence, but in return had to dedicate his life to keeping young family members from realizing the identity of the true killer.

"He takes the deal," Charles said. "He makes sure that Quentin and Quanita think, over a period of 20 years, 30 years, this is the family story, that Kevin shot you."

Further investigation requested in case

During the years that his brother has been in prison, Charles Keith has collected mountains of paperwork from the case.

He thinks those documents contain proof that his brother — who was guilty of a drug felony and planning to spend two years in prison — was set up by police, prosecutors and judges and pinned with the much more serious crime of murder.

Two officers, Charles Keith said, actually resigned immediately after Kevin Keith's conviction. He said those resignations make no sense and that those officers should have instead been commended for a case well done if their investigations were wholesome.

Charles said he gave all of those documents to Kim Kardashian for use in her podcast.

"All this needs is a further investigation," Charles Keith said last week. "We're trying to prompt this investigation."

He said he realizes that in the 1990s, the city of Bucyrus' integrity was at stake in the case. Now it's the entire state's.

He feels strong that DeWine now has enough national pressure to reopen the investigation, and pardon Kevin Keith.

To make sure that pressure continues, he hopes supporters gather with him at noon on Monday to march around the Ohio Statehouse. They will begin on the 3rd Street side of the capitol.

"We're so close to this clemency that it's kind of got me ambivalent," Charles Keith said with a pause. "We're waiting for this decision, but still, there was a murder. There was a murder for hire."

