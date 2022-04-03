Charles M. Blow on the meaning of "The Slap"
The New York Times columnist examines the myriad takes about Will Smith's physical and verbal confrontation against comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast.
Hailed as one of the greatest child prodigies since Mozart, pianist Ruth Slenczynska played her first concert when she was four. Nearly a century later, Ruth is still making music, putting out a brand-new album at 97 years old, aptly titled "My Life in Music." She talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about the notes of her life, both high and low – from a difficult childhood, to her relationship with Rachmaninoff, playing a duet with an American president, and the experience age has gifted her.
The sketch roasts movies like 'The Batman' and 'Avengers: Endgame' for their three-hour run-times
These are a few simple techniques parents can easily do.
Jim Carrey has been doing press for Sonic The Hedgehog 2 lately, the movie that he recently claimed will likely be his last. But people don’t really want to hear about what it was like to play the Sonic villain, Robotnik. They want to hear Carrey’s takes on the new version of the actor’s most popular villain: The Riddler.
"Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon," read a statement from the production on Saturday
Actress Angela Bassett is one of the most refined actresses in Hollywood, usually moving above reproach and never associated with drama. However, a lot of […]
Tamar Braxton has opened up about how hard its been grieving the loss of her sister Traci Braxton. In a recent Instagram post, she disagreed that time heals all wounds.
Soak up the sun when you retire to one of these affordable destinations.
‘I mean you can’t expect him to sit around while another man jumps all over his wife... without signing an NDA’
Keith Urban's Las Vegas residency is fueled by cutting-edge production and spur-of-the-moment charm.
It’s a cheese-stuffed roasted and fried green chile that’s nestled into a swipe of refried pinto beans and wrapped inside a supple flour tortilla.
Infowars host Alex Jones was ordered by a Connecticut judge on Friday to start paying fines for failing to appear at a deposition in a civil lawsuit filed by
There's no one-size-fits-all approach. But to put your head in the sand is perhaps the worst strategy of all.
Asian American organizers and officials are criticizing Rep. Tim Ryan over a campaign ad they say inflames Sinophobia, anti-Asian racism and violence against the community.
Chris ventured into learning learn more about the complexities of African-American hair and hair extensions while also shedding light on hair's importance in the Black community.
Will Packer, producer of the 94th annual Academy Awards, is opening up to 'Good Morning America's' T.J. Holmes about the moment Will Smith stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
The bill passed by a 220-204 margin in the House, but faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where lawmakers are working on their own proposal.
It’s one of those things you think about at 2 a.m. after a Twilight Zone marathon. Is there such a thing as a mirror universe, and, if there is, what would we see in the mirror? This goes beyond just a mirror universe — try an anti-universe. A new theory suggests the universe we live in has a sort of anti-universe running backwards in time, and it only gets weirder from there, because its existence could mean something floating around in this universe would make it possible to detect dark matter
Kushner becomes first member of Donald Trump’s family to speak to investigators Jared Kushner at the White House in August 2020. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Jared Kushner testified on Thursday before the House select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol, becoming the first member of Donald Trump’s family to speak to investigators. Democrat Elaine Luria, a member of the select committee, confirmed that Kushner appeared before the panel “voluntarily”, alt