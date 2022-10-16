Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel denied parole again
California Gov. Gavin Newsom denied parole for Patricia Krenwinkel, a Charles Manson follower who has been in prison for decades. A judge had recommended her release in May.
Clemson football and coach Dabo Swinney will try to extend the nation's longest active winning streak at the Florida State Seminoles.
Bryce Young is Roll Tide Wire's Player of the Week for efforts against Tennessee
A fire broke out on Saturday at Evin Prison in Tehran, a facility known for holding political prisoners, including demonstrators from recent protests.
Iran state media says a "situation" at Tehran's Evin Prison is "under control." Video posted online showed flames billowing from the facility, and gunshots and alarms were reported. Authorities said no one died.
After President Nury Martinez offered her resignation from LA City Council, community members and leaders, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, have continued to call for the same from Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León. Tom Wait reports.
The biggest drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” this season actually happened off-camera, when Kathy Hilton had a so-called meltdown during the girls’ Aspen trip at the end of the season. After Lisa Rinna accompanied her home from a club, she claimed that Hilton had excoriated all the cast members, making especially hurtful […]
Myles Garrett is paid to make plays for the Browns defense. The All-Pro defensive end, though, doesn't feel like he's doing that enough this year.
Buffalo vs Kansas City game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16
North Carolina has proved elusive for Democrats in U.S. Senate races. That’s because the party keeps getting it wrong. | Opinion
The production is coming to Prime Video in less than a month.
A San Diego high school seemingly has a flu outbreak, causing 1,400 students to call out this week.
Gil Cedillo was long a lion of the Latino Left. The L.A. City Council racist tape scandal captures him as a sad Chicanosaurus.
The ban will go into effect on January 1, 2025
Regis Philbin wasn't Kelly Ripa's favorite person to work with, but Ryan Seacrest could be Kelly Ripa's secret weapon when it comes to her 'Live!' reputation.
DeSean Jackson told the I Am Athlete Podcast that he intends to play in 2022 and listed the Philadelphia Eagles as the top team on his list.
As her detainment has dragged on, the WNBA superstar has grown increasingly concerned about the miserable conditions she might face in a penal colony.
An internal affairs probe found the cops were allegedly involved in a scheme to exploit the Edison Police Department’s extra-duty job assignments.
Her first release as an independent artist is a tribute to all the things that define her own femininity.
Protests have swept the country after public outrage over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Adnan Syed, subject of the 'Serial' podcast, was freed based on evidence of prosecutors' misconduct. His case is not unique.