Charles McMillian: Witness who knew Derek Chauvin breaks down as he watches video of George Floyd arrest

Josh Marcus and Graeme Massie
1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

Charles McMillian, the first bystander to witness the fatal arrest of George Floyd, began to weep as he re-watched video of the incident unfold in a Minnesota court on Wednesday.

“I can’t, I feel helpless,” Mr McMillian, 61, said as he dabbed his eyes with a handkerchief. “I don’t have a mother either, I understand him.”

As he struggled to regain his composure, the court took a ten minute break.

Mr McMillian had been telling jurors how he pulled over when he saw police arresting Mr Floyd last May. He tried to de-escalate the situation and urged Mr Floyd to go along with officers’ commands.

“I’ve had interactions with officers myself,” he said. “I understand once you get in the cuffs you can’t win. You’re done. That’s just the way I look at it.”

He also described how a few days earlier he’d been met former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering Mr Floyd.

