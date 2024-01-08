Charles Melton brings his mom as his date to the Golden Globes

Charles Melton went from "Riverdale" heartthrob to awards season hopeful, thanks to his turn as Joe in the Todd Haynes movie "May December."

Fans are thrilled about his Golden Globes nomination and see Oscars in his future. "charles melton golden globe nominee i planned this … oscars next," @aftcrsuns wrote.

At the Jan. 7 ceremony in Beverly Hills, Melton walked the red carpet with none other than his mother, Sukyong. She told Variety that she was “very proud” of her son for his Golden Globe nod and his recent awards.

The star recently got some laughs online after a video was released of him not knowing how to hold his Gotham Award, cradling it awkwardly for the camera. “I don’t know how long I should do this for,” he says to the camera.

It seems like Melton is going to have to start getting used to winning, as he was also recently honored by the Critics Choice Celebration of Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements for the breakthrough performance award.

At the ceremony, he thanked his mother in an emotional speech.

“I stand today in front of my mother. I’m proud of my Korean American heritage. Umma, umma,” Melton said, addressing her in Korean with tears in his eyes. “You are my hero.”

His Oscar-winning co-stars are excited for Melton, too. "May December" star Natalie Portman called him an incredible actor during an interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY. “We were so excited,” she said about Melton winning his Gotham award.

But he's hardly shirking off his past as a teen star. Melton, speaking to TODAY.com, says he's "grateful" for his time on the show.

"I learned so much being on that show for six years, making lifelong friendships, and just learning so much for being on that set for 10 months out of the year for six years,” he says.

Here's what to know about Melton.

Melton's acting career began in an unconventional way

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Melton said his career began while listening to the radio on his way to football practice. “I heard, ‘Do you want to be an actor? And I was like ‘Yeah,’” he said.

Melton called the 1-800 number he heard on the radio that day and attended the talent showcase in L.A. From there on out, his life was forever changed. “I’m still pinching myself,” he said.

Since then, Melton has not only starred as Reggie Mantle in "Riverdale," but has also held roles in films and TV shows like "The Sun Is Also A Star," “American Horror Story" and "Heart of Champions."

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle in

His parents met in Korea

Melton grew up with a Korean mom and an American dad. Born in Juneau, Alaska, he grew up traveling between military bases for his dad's job, he told A Frame. The family lived in Texas, Germany and Kansas.

As a middle schooler, Melton would quiz his mother everyday as she studied to gain citizenship. In an interview with Mixed Asian Media, Melton calls being part of that process "a beautiful thing."

He maintains a close relationship with both his parents to this day, often calling his mother "the best in the world" on Instagram. “I still go to the movies every week with my Dad when I see him,” Melton also mentioned of his father on TODAY.

He has two younger sisters

Melton is the oldest child and has two younger sisters, Tammie and Patricia. He recently brought his sister Tammie as a date to the Gotham Awards, where he won an award.

“To my incredible sister @tammieymelton who has been such a rock for me on this journey and during the filming of #maydecember. i’m so grateful to have you by my side," he said.

His dating history includes a former co-star

Melton dated "Riverdale" co-star Camila Mendes, who played Veronica, starting with their public debut in 2018, but have since broken up.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com