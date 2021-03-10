Charles Michel: European Council president struggles to shake off suspicion he's Macron’s puppet

European Council president Charles Michel takes part in a video-conference with the German Chancellor at the council in Brussels, in March - John Thys/Reuters
European Council president Charles Michel takes part in a video-conference with the German Chancellor at the council in Brussels, in March - John Thys/Reuters

Charles Michel was parachuted into his role as European Council president on the back of a failed spell as Belgium’s prime minister, and his bromance with Emmanuel Macron.

Were it not for the fact that the 45-year-old was a fully paid up member of the French President’s Macron’s fan club, it is unlikely that he would ever have got the job.

The UK’s decision to quit the EU infuriated him as the son of a former EU commissioner and leader of a country with greatest interest in the bloc going from strength to strength.

Mr Michel backed Mr Macron’s hardline Brexit stance to the hilt during the negotiations over the Withdrawal Agreement. Like the French president, he called for short Brexit extensions to maximise pressure on the British.

In the final months of 2019, Mr Michel was the caretaker prime minister of the Belgian government after the collapse of his coalition in a row over migration.

Mr Macron made sure to reward his liberal ally’s loyalty and keep him in gainful employment when it came to divvying up the EU’s top jobs.

Since then, Mr Michel has even taken to occasionally wearing a black turtleneck in imitation of his thrustingly Europhile hero.

More recently he was widely suspected as the source leaking the fact that Boris Johnson had thrice asked for talks with Mr Macron and Angela Merkel, and been rebuffed at a crunch point in the Brexit trade negotiations.

The humiliating disclosure achieved nothing for the EU in the talks except increasing the risk of a no deal outcome. It was seen as petty, risky and short-sighted score-settling by some in Brussels.

He also rode roughshod through the delicately poised negotiations, which had entered a period of detente, with a European Parliament speech boasting the EU was ready for no deal. Michel Barnier and his team were not impressed.

Mr Michel’s credentials for the job were bolstered by the simple fact that he is Belgian. Belgians, thanks to their labyrinthine and bitterly divided national politics, have an almost mythic reputation for consensus building in Brussels.

Despite that, it is rumoured to have a strained relationship with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.

Mr Michel, the third council president and the second Belgian to hold the role, has struggled to shake off suspicions that he is Mr Macron’s puppet and his cruel nickname Monsieur Patate.

The sobriquet is a reference to his baldness and passing resemblance to the toy Mr Potato Head, but also nods to the infamous moment he was pelted by frites and mayonnaise by feminist protesters during his premiership.

Mr Michel, a gangly and awkward man, was sworn in as prime minister of Belgium at the age of just 38, the youngest Belgian leader since 1841.

The son of a former foreign minister of Belgium and European commissioner has enjoyed a gilded lift in comparison to his predecessor Donald Tusk, a Solidarity activist, who was jailed for illegal anti-Communist activities.

The francophone liberal, said he would bring “his own style” to the job. "Perhaps [I will be] more cautious with my tweets, at least at the beginning,'' he told Mr Tusk, who was notorious for his own online broadsides against Britain.

Mr Michel, who lacks Mr Tusk’s style and wit, has not been nearly cautious enough.

