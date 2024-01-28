Charles Milliken: California strikes another blow to save the planet

Want to know the future? Look at California. No matter the social trend, California almost always leads the way. On the climate change front, California has determined gasoline engines in light-duty vehicles cannot be sold after 2035. Efforts, not yet totally successful, are being made to make homes all-electric by banning gas appliances. Given the nature of society, what the elite minority wants, it sooner or later obtains. For instance, elites generally don’t smoke cigarettes, and have done everything in their power, except for outright prohibition, to make smoking as inconvenient as possible to save us from ourselves. However, elites do smoke marijuana, and are doing everything in their power to make pot widely available. Health hazards are ignored.

Global warming, aka climate change, has been the cause du jour for elites for over a half-century. Our impending doom is caused, of course, by emissions of CO2. Therefore, anything to reduce CO2 emissions is essential. Starting this year, California has banned the sales of gasoline-powered small engines, as found in your lawn mower, leaf blower, and similar devices. This may reduce the world output of CO2 by an infinitesimal fraction of one percent, but — hey — you’ve got to start somewhere!

I admit to owning a gasoline-powered riding mower and power washer. I burn perhaps 15 gallons of gasoline a year washing and mowing. Each gallon burned emits 20 pounds of CO2 (see my Jan. 7 column for a more detailed explanation), thus contributing 300 pounds per year. I also breathe, and sad to say I emit a bit over two pounds of CO2 each day. Bonnie does too. That’s about 1,500 pounds per year. You see how difficult it is to save the planet?

Any rational, non-zealot, human being can see this ban on all sorts of internal combustion engines, or indeed anything involving combustion, is ludicrous compared to the scale of CO2 sources and uses on a global scale — and global scale is the only scale that matters. Air does not stay put over California. But I understand the argument. CO2 concentrations have been slowly creeping up since the Industrial Revolution, therefore the Industrial Revolution, and its fruits, including billions more humans, is the marginal cause of more CO2. More CO2, more warming; more warming, more hurricanes, floods, fires, sea level rise and all the rest. Catastrophe is just around the corner, and has been for the past half-century. Whether or not much of this is actually true is irrelevant. Check back in a hundred years. I’ve been around for nearly a century, and, near as I can tell, not much has changed — except for billions more people, and that, as any true blue environmentalist will tell you, is precisely the problem. No human, no carbon footprint, not to mention all the other woes humans cause.

I think a larger issue is in play here. Many reading what I’ve just written will accuse me of being a “climate denier,” or worse. I do not deny for a second that CO2 levels are rising, as is average temperature. On balance, I think it can be demonstrated from historical records that warming periods are better for human flourishing than colder periods. I think human flourishing is good. Others don’t. We’ve seen both over the past few thousand years. I am quite convinced I have an accurate take on this whole issue. Those on the other side believe the opposite. The problem has become that those who disagree with me have the power to impose their mistaken beliefs on me, since they control the levers of government. Nobody who believes as I will go to work for the EPA.

Are there no limits to what the administrative state can order us to do? Obesity causes severe health problems. Any reason the bureaucracy can’t ban doughnuts, pop, and candy? Red meat is supposedly unhealthy, and encourages the breeding of more cattle to emit more methane, a greenhouse gas worse than CO2. Banning beef and pork is obviously the solution.

Crazy, you think? What would you have thought 50 years ago if you were told what California is up to today?

— Charles Milliken is a professor emeritus after 22 years of teaching economics and related subjects at Siena Heights University. He can be reached at milliken.charles@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Charles Milliken: California strikes another blow to save the planet