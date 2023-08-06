Charles Ogletree, civil rights attorney and mentor to Barack and Michelle Obama, dies at 70

Civil rights attorney and Harvard Law School professor Charles Ogletree has died at 70 years old. He was a mentor to President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Civil rights attorney Charles Ogletree has died at 70 years old.

Ogletree, a Harvard Law School professor, died from Alzheimer's disease at his home in Odenton, Md., on Friday, according to the school.

He was a mentor to former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama. He also represented Tupac Shakur, Anita Hill and the victims of the 1921 Tulsa race riot.

"Michelle and I are heartbroken to hear about the passing of our friend Charles Ogletree," Barack Obama tweeted Saturday. "He was an advocate for social justice, an incredible professor, and a mentor to many - including us."

Ogletree was born in Merced, Calif., in 1952. He earned his degree from Harvard Law School in 1978 and became a lecturer at the school in 1984, according to CNN.

He went on to found the Criminal Justice Institute in the Boston area and the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice at Harvard Law School.

Ogletree was a fervent advocate for racial justice and among his biggest charges was seeking justice for the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa massacre. He led a lawsuit in pursuit of reparations in 2003 but it was dismissed.

"Charles was a tireless advocate for civil rights, equality, human dignity, and social justice. He changed the world in so many ways, and he will be sorely missed in a world that very much needs him," John F. Manning, Harvard Law School professor, said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Barnes, his children Charles J. Ogletree III and Rashida Ogletree-George, his four grandchildren and his siblings.