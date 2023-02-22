Charles River gets DoJ subpoena on Cambodian supply of lab monkeys

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Contract research firm Charles River Laboratories said on Wednesday that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice over an investigation into the supply of non-human primates from Cambodia.

The DoJ had in November charged members of an international primate smuggling ring with multiple felonies for their role in bringing wild long-tailed macaques into the United States.

Charles River expects constraints on the supply of monkeys to reduce its consolidated revenue growth forecast by about 200 to 400 basis points this year. The company on Wednesday forecast revenue growth of 1.5% to 4.5% for 2023.

Shares of the company were down 10% at $218.95 in premarket trade.

Long-tailed macaques are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and require special permits in order to be imported into the United States.

The company also said it had also voluntarily suspended shipments of non-human primates from Cambodia at this time.

In November last year, contract drug researcher Inotiv Inc disclosed that executives at its main supplier in Cambodia were charged with violations of U.S. endangered species law for illegally importing non-human primates.

Non-human primates are essential in animal models in biomedical research.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Russians have no success Secretary of National Security Council of Ukraine on "big Russian offensive"

    Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, remarks that the Russian occupiers have had no success in the "big offensive" in the Eastern front of Ukraine. Source: Danilov in the national 24/7 newscast Quote: "The very adjective "big"…has faded away.

  • Donald Trump announces 2024 Iowa caucuses campaign staff with some familiar names

    The announcement comes the same day Trump's competitor, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, is set to make her official debut in Iowa.

  • For two Russian women, Ukraine stirs pride or fear

    STORY: For two Russian women, both named Yekaterina, the war in Ukraine has stirred very different emotions. One supports President Vladimir Putin and expects victory. The other opposes Putin and thinks Russia will lose. A year since Putin sent troops into Ukraine, the views of Russia's 145 million people about Moscow's "special military operation" are still difficult to discern. Although official opinion polls say Putin's approval rating remains around 80%Yekaterina has asked for her surname not to be used for fear of online abuse from supporters of Ukraine. Her flat in southern Moscow is packed full of bags of donated clothes and boxes of food.She has collected them to send to Russian-controlled Donbas, where many people have been left homeless by the war. "Two people close to me signed up as military volunteers there - my boyfriend and my close friend. I understood that I needed to do something, to help, to bring the victory closer together."Polling by the independent Levada Center indicates around 75% of Russians support the Russian military, while 19% do not and 6% don't know. Three-quarters of Russians expect Russia to be victorious.Many diplomats and analysts doubt the figures."The victory will belong to those who have the truth at their side. Russia has it."A few miles south, Yekaterina Varenik has a completely different view. She hates Moscow's "special military operation" and publicly opposes Putin. After a Russian strike on Dnipro last month, she held up a placard reading "Ukrainians are not our enemies but our brothers" in front of the Moscow statue of Lesya Ukrainka, a Ukrainian poet. She spent 12 days in detention after her protest. "I wanted to do it for a long time, but I was scared. After the Dnipro rocket attack on January 14, I realized that there was simply nothing to be afraid of compared to the fear that people there endure on a daily basis. I gathered my strength and went out to the impromptu memorial at the Lesya Ukrainka monument in Moscow. The level of adrenaline was crazy, people came up, supported me, it was very pleasant."Like many Russians, Varenik has close family and friends across Russia and Ukraine. She remembers vacations in Ukraine as a child. Now her family is divided by several closed borders and impassable front lines.Varenik has now emptied out her apartment and is moving to Kyrgyzstan to join her husband, who left soon after Putin ordered troops to Ukraine. For her, the war is not likely to end any time soon, and in her view Russia's and Russian's reputation will be tarnished forever. "We in Russia will probably never be able to wash it off."

  • These 61 companies moved to a 4-day workweek. Here’s what happened to revenue — and employees’ relationships to their jobs.

    A wide majority of participating businesses said they would continue with the four-day workweek, even though the trial run is now complete.

  • Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban

    President Biden has upheld an International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling that could result in an import ban on the Apple Watch, according to AliveCor, a medical device company that has accused Apple of patent infringement. The California startup said it was informed of Biden’s decision by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on…

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Britain is barely working. Now it wants to work less

    Should we really believe a study which claims a four-day week can increase productivity, so much so that company revenue increases by a third? That is the claim made by authors of a study into a pilot project in which 61 companies and other organisations agreed to try to cut working hours by 20 per cent but to maintain output at least the same level. Six months into the trial, 56 employers say they will be continuing with the arrangement and 18 have said they have made it permanent.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Dunbar High School principal files lawsuit against Fayette superintendent, others

    Marlon Ball’s attorney said Tuesday that during his administrative leave, Ball has never been told by the district what he was alleged to have done wrong and “they never asked him a single question.”

  • Elon Musk's lawyers are making closing arguments in a trial over his $56 billion pay package that could be decided as soon as today

    The drummer of a heavy metal band alleged Elon Musk's pay package goes "beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment." He sued to get the plan rescinded.

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem

  • What can you do when your company reverses on remote work?

    If your employer says you have to return to the office, do you have any leverage?

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • China urges state firms to drop Big Four auditors - Bloomberg

    China's Ministry of Finance is among government entities that gave informal guidance to some state-owned enterprises as recently as last month, urging them to let contracts with PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte expire, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter. While offshore subsidiaries can use the global auditors, their parent firms were urged to hire local Chinese or Hong Kong accountants when contracts come up for renewal, one of the people told Bloomberg.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • Kroger knows every purchase you've ever made – and says it could make millions of dollars selling your data

    Kroger makes millions selling customer data to big food companies like Coca-Cola. The grocer collects information on in-store and online purchases.

  • China's millennial managers are confronting a pissed-off wave of Gen-Z staff out to 'rectify' the workplace

    China's Gen-Z workers are done with their millennial managers and pushing back on working "9-9-6" shifts for 12 hours a day, six days a week.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.