The Charles Schwab Corporation Just Missed Earnings And Its EPS Looked Sad - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.3% to US$34.60 in the past week. Revenues of US$2.6b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$0.58, missing estimates by 7.2%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Charles Schwab

NYSE:SCHW Past and Future Earnings April 17th 2020 More

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 15 analysts covering Charles Schwab is for revenues of US$9.77b in 2020, implying a discernible 7.9% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plunge 21% to US$2.04 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.83b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.10 in 2020. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$39.50, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Charles Schwab at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 7.9%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 2.8% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Charles Schwab is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Charles Schwab. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Charles Schwab's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$39.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.