The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$113m worth of stock last year which shareholders may not want to overlook

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.8%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$113m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

The Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$19m worth of shares at a price of US$69.43 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$81.19). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.2% of Charles Schwab's holding.

In total, Charles Schwab insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Charles Schwab. In total, Founder & Co-Chairman Charles Schwab dumped US$21m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Charles Schwab insiders own 5.6% of the company, currently worth about US$8.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Charles Schwab is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Charles Schwab that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

