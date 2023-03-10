The Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE:SCHW)) market cap declines to US$122b but insiders who sold US$140m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) sold US$140m worth of stock at an average price of US$74.90 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$20b after price dropped by 14% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charles Schwab

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, for US$25m worth of shares, at about US$80.10 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$66.47). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Charles Schwab than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Charles Schwab. Specifically, insiders ditched US$49m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Charles Schwab

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Charles Schwab insiders own 6.1% of the company, worth about US$7.4b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Charles Schwab shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Charles Schwab makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Charles Schwab.

