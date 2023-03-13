Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff

Margaret Moran
·6 min read

As the fallout from the collapse of SVB Financial Goup's Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) continues to slam stocks, one casualty that caught some investors by surprise was Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

The financial services giant, which offers everything from brokerage to banking, advisory services and more, has seen its shares drop 30% since March 8, which was when the Silicon Valley Bank crisis started. The last time the stock was this cheap, its earnings were half of what they were for the fourth quarter of 2022.


Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff
Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff

Silicon Valley Bank brought the spotlight to some issues that had mostly been overlooked before. For one, most of the Treasury bonds that banks purchased at near-zero interest rates are now worth less money thanks to rising interest rates, so if banks are forced to sell these bonds, it would be at a loss. Another issue is deposit outflows, which could negatively impact net interest income and, in a worst-case scenario, result in capital issues.

While these factors are likely to hurt Charles Schwabs earnings as the economy weakens further, the company has rushed to reassure the market that its financial position is strong. Granted it can come out the other side of economic turmoil intact, could Charles Schwab be a bargain after the recent selloff? Lets take a look.

Stable financial position

Part of the recent panic surrounding Charles Schwab is likely due to the companys February 2023 monthly activity report released on Monday, which revealed it had experienced a 28% decline in margin balances and a 4% decline in total client assets compared to the same month of 2022.

In light of the Silicon Valley Bank situation, Charles Schwab took the initiative on its February report to allay investors fears, noting these developments were well within its expectations of client cash realignment decisions. Moreover, the company said, we still believe client cash realignment decisions will largely abate during 2023. Since client cash realignment trends would only be likely to change if the Federal Reserve were to stop hiking interest rates or lower them again, we can surmise Charles Schwab is betting on rate hikes being done with by the time 2024 rolls around, though of course that is all speculation for now.

Is it a possibility the company could run out of cash? It seems unlikely. Charles Schwab reassured investors it has access to significant liquidity, which includes approximately $100 billion from cash on hand, portfolio-related cash flows and estimated net new assets for the next 12 months, as well as $8 billion per month in retail CD issuances and $300 billion in short-term loan capacity. Total client assets were $7.38 trillion as of the end of February, though the vast majority of these assets were in investments of various types, so in the case of a sale, their expenses would be covered by the buyers.

"More than 80% of our total bank deposits fall within the (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insurance limits," said the company in a statement, which is in stark contrast to Silicon Valley Bank, where most deposits fell well outside the FDIC range. Thus, there is no need for most of Charles Schwabs customers to panic, drastically reducing the likelihood of a run on deposits.

How low could earnings go?

Historically, Charles Schwab derived most of its revenue from the brokerage business through things like direct commissions, transaction fees and payment for order flow. This business is negatively impacted by declines in stock market activity, as less stock market activity means less order flow.

With the exception of payment for order flow, these revenue streams have declined due to the advent of zero-fee transactions. Payment for order flow has had to pick up the slack, though it is a small price to pay for remaining competitive. Rather than selling order flow to the highest bidder, Charles Schwab has a policy of setting the same price across the board and routing trades to the market maker that offers each client the best execution, which has helped it gain popularity.

In recent years, Charles Schwab has been diversifying more of its revenue through banking, and in its latest fourth-quarter earnings report, the company noted that approximately $10.7 billion of its total annual revenue for 2022 was net interest revenue. Net interest revenue is the difference between interest earned on bonds and loans and interest paid out to funding sources.

Net interest revenue reached $10.7 billion, an increase of 33% versus the prior year, as higher interest rates more than offset the impact of balance sheet contraction due to client cash sorting, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report.

As interest rates rise, loans can garner more revenue, but investors tend to be less willing to let cash sit in their accounts as there are more attractive low-risk or even risk-free assets available such as U.S. Treasury bonds. No asset is truly risk-free, but the U.S. government has never defaulted on its debt before as of this writing, so its debt is broadly considered to be risk-free. Cash balances built up in recent years as near-zero interest rates were followed by a stock market crash, but that landscape is changing now that interest rates are rising again.

In summary, there are two main dangers facing Charles Schwabs earnings in the near term: declines in trading volume and further balance sheet contraction as clients move funds to higher-yielding assets. Advisor services (which made up about 25% of 2022 revenue) could also take a hit due to lower trading volume. How much this could impact the companys earnings per share is anyones guess as it depends on the markets behavior, but we do know that after the March 2020 market crash, earnings per share dropped as low as 48 cents per share, driven by lower stock market trading volume and near-zero interest rates.

Valuation in perspective

As of March 13, the GF Value chart rated Charles Schwab as significantly undervalued based on a combination of historical returns, past valuation multiples and estimates of future business performance:

Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff
Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff

Thus, as long as the company keeps up its growth trajectory in the long term, it could be considered undervalued at the moment.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the company would only need to grow its earnings per share by about 8% per year on average for the next decade in order to be fairly valued at current levels, which is much lower than the past 10-year growth rate of 18% or even the past five-year growth rate of 12.40%.

As with most stocks, there is still plenty of downside potential left if the economy enters a full-blown recession or the stock market crashes. However, Charles Schwab is positioning itself well for long-term growth with a client-focused strategy that could help it continue winning more market share.

Takeaway

Charles Shwabs stock has gone on sale following the Silicon Valley Bank failure, but with a solid balance sheet and 80% of cash deposits being fully covered by FDIC insurance, it seems highly unlikely that the brokerage giant will go belly-up.

The question for investors then becomes whether the stock is undervalued compared to its long-term potential. While there is no doubt room for further downside potential in the short term, especially with the possibility of a recession factored in, Charles Schwabs focus on providing clients the best services should help it gain market share in the long term, and its earnings should naturally recover along with the market as well.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab Shares Slump

    Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) sank despite the discount brokerage's attempts to distance itself from the troubles in the banking sector.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Signature Bank was seized to send banks a message to avoid crypto, director claims

    A regulatory takeover of a New York-based bank was intended to send a message to U.S. banks to stay away from the cryptocurrency business, a former member of Congress who was on the bank’s board says.

  • Charles Schwab’s stock is down 19% Monday. Here’s why the company thinks Wall Street is being unfair.

    Shares of the broker, which is actually a savings and loan holding company, were down 19% Monday morning, following a 24% drop the previous week.

  • Analyst Sees Entry Opportunity in Sinking Bank Stock

    Options traders are piling on SCHW amid Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

  • Stocks moving in after hours: First Republic, Charles Schwab, Zions Bancorporation, United Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith examines several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Supercharge Your Portfolio

    Three Fool.com contributors think the narrative is in the process of changing for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH). Nicholas Rossolillo (Sea Limited): It's been a long and difficult road for southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform Sea Limited. Share prices are down nearly 80% from their all-time high set during the second half of 2021 -- when the digital economy was in bubble territory in the wake of pandemic lockdowns.

  • SVB CEO Quietly and Swiftly Removed from Powerful Board

    Greg Becker was a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. He was removed the same day Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Biden Is Betraying a Climate Promise and Democrats Won’t Let Him Forget It

    The Biden administration has approved ConocoPhillips massive Willow oil drilling project, a reversal of his 2020 promise to eliminate new drilling permits

  • Hunter Schafer Wears Feather As a Bra at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023 With Satin Skirt & Platform Sandals

    The actress wore Ludovic de Saint Sernin's first designs for Ann Demeulemeester.

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades of Passive Income

    These healthcare-focused businesses should be able to raise their quarterly payouts for many years to come.

  • US weighs new fund to backstop deposits if more banks fail, Bloomberg News says

    Regulators discussed the new special vehicle in conversations with banking executives and hope such a measure would reassure depositors and help contain any panic, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The new vehicle is part of the agency's contingency planning as panic spreads about the health of banks focused on the venture capital and startup communities, the report added. The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report, while FDIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave 'for any reason'

    Illinois will become one of three states to require employers to offer paid time off for any reason after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law on Monday that will take effect next year. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois employers must offer workers paid time off based on hours worked, with no need to explain the reason for their absence as long as they provide notice in accordance with reasonable employer standards. Just Maine and Nevada mandate earned paid time time off and allot employees the freedom to decide how to use it, but Illinois’ law is further reaching, unencumbered by limits based on business size.

  • Bank rescue leaves Fed in a rate bind

    So, U.S. authorities have ridden to the rescue of the financial system, generating the biggest rally in short-term bonds in decades amid talk the Federal Reserve might not hike rates at all next week given the stakes at play. The Asian day began with a bang when the Treasury and Fed announced they would cover all depositors at SVB, not just those under the $250,000 insurance cap, although share and bond holders would get no help. The same went for depositors at New-York based SignatureBank which was wrapped up over the weekend - marking the second- and third-largest failures in U.S. banking history.

  • Where was Tom Cruise? The biggest Oscar snubs and surprises of 2023

    When Hugh Grant was reluctantly interviewed on the red carpet for this year’s Oscars by an over-enthusiastic Ashley Graham, his ironic remark that “the whole of humanity is here…it’s Vanity Fair” – an allusion to Thackeray’s satirical novel, rather than the glossy magazine that sponsors the after-party – soon went viral.

  • Ukraine Latest: China’s Xi Plans Call With Zelenskiy; Grain Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy plan to speak by video link in what would be their first conversation since Russia’s invasion last year.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles F

  • Charles Schwab's drop in margin balances fans SVB contagion jitters

    (Reuters) -Charles Schwab on Monday reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February, piling more pressure on the company amid fears over the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Its shares tumbled as much as 18% before paring losses to trade about 8.8% down at $53.6 after the company sought to allay investor worries over its liquidity levels and deposits. Charles Schwab said it has "access to significant liquidity" including an estimated $100 billion of cash flow from cash on hand, portfolio-related cash flows, and net new assets that the company expects to realize over the next 12 months.

  • Feds move to stop wider crisis after SVB collapse; depositors to get their money

    The U.S. Government moved quickly late Sunday to avert a wider crisis in the global financial system in the wake of the spectacular collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB). Regulators said that New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY), one of the main banks for cryptocurrencies, had also failed and it too was being taken over. The closure comes just two days after authorities shuttered California’s Silicon Valley Bank, in a stunning and swift collapse that rattled markets and left investors, especially startups, unable to access billions of dollars in deposits. The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank and Signature customers will have access to their funds on Monday and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs. The Fed is not purchasing securities at banks, only lending against their book value. Officials stressed that no bank is being bailed out. “This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth,” the agencies said in a joint statement. In a separate news release the Fed said it's carefully monitoring developments in financial markets "The Federal Reserve is prepared to address any liquidity pressures that may arise." Key video highlights 0:18 Second bank collapse 0:30 Depositors to be made whole 0:50 Three things to watch

  • Vikings Owner Mark Wilf Non-Committal on Kirk Cousins Future

    Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf joined Good Morning Football on Monday and was non-committal on Kirk Cousins' future with the team

  • Fed Vice Chair Barr to lead review of supervision oversight around Silicon Valley Bank

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs reports on a new Federal Reserve review of Silicon Valley Bank's regulation.