Charles Schwab Stumbles

Howard Riell
·3 min read

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) failed to match earnings and revenue estimates for the first quarter on Monday. Adjusted earnings per share were just 77 cents, management reported, versus an 84-cent consensus estimate, according to Wall Street analysts that were surveyed by FactSet. Quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion also fell behind pace, with analysts having predicted $4.83 billion.

Worse, expenses climbed 3% during the first quarter to $2.8 billion compared with 2021s quarter. Adjusted for acquisition and other costs, expenses remained 4% higher compared than last year. Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford conceded in a statement that these results were consistent with our expectations as we invest in our people and our ability to support current and ongoing growth in our client base.


Shortly before noon on Monday, shares were trading at around $75.50, down a resounding 8.76% or $7.25. So far this year, shares are down more than 11%.

The Westlake, Texas-based financial services company announced its net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.4 billion, compared with $1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, certain acquisition and integration-related costs and the amortization of acquired intangibles totaled $96 million and $154 million, respectively, on a pre-tax basis, according to a release.

The discount brokers CEO, Walt Bettinger, said in a statement, Our business momentum remained quite strong throughout the first quarter. We helped clients face a complex set of crosscurrents, which included an ongoing economic recovery supported by continued progress against the Covid pandemic, rising inflation, geopolitical turmoil driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Fed initiating its first tightening cycle since late 2015, and more volatile equity markets that remained below year-end 2021 levels for the vast majority of the period.

Ongoing client engagement was reflected in trading activity that averaged more than 6.5 million a day, he added, a level exceeded only by the "reopening" surge of last years first quarter. At the same time, Schwab attracted 1.2 million new brokerage accounts during the first quarter, along with $121 billion in core net new assets, which represent a 6% annualized organic growth rate. It ended March with 33.6 million active brokerage accounts and $7.86 trillion in total client assets, up 5% and 11% over prior-year levels.

Crawford noted, Our first quarter 2022 financial results reflected our ongoing success with clients while contending with the effects of a challenging environment. Total revenues of $4.7 billion were just under the record level set in the year-ago quarter amidst that extraordinary surge in client activity, with increases in net interest revenue (NIR) and asset management and administration fees (AMAF) essentially offsetting the effects of trading activity returning to more moderate levels.

First-quarter NIR and AMAF were strengthened, Crawford said, by growing balances and modestly improved, though still low, short-term interest rates. The lift from these increases was muted somewhat by recent equity market weakness and volatility, which affected margin loan balances and securities lending activity as well as client asset valuations.

GAAP expenses rose 3% year over year to $2.8 billion, including $96 million in acquisition and integration-related costs and $154 million in amortization of acquired intangibles. Exclusive of these items, adjusted total expenses were up 4% versus the first quarter of 2021.

Schwabs diversified revenue model, along with disciplined expense management that aims to balance near-term profitability and long-term investment, enabled it to achieve a pre-tax profit margin of 39.4%, or 44.7% on an adjusted basis.

