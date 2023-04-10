Charles Sneed III, man accused in baby girl's 2021 death, headed to trial this week

A Pineville man accused in the May 2021 death of a baby girl will go on trial this week.

The first-degree murder trial of Charles Otis Sneed III is scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection. The case was held over for trial after a Monday hearing in which 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard was told the state and defense attorney Christopher LaCour were not able to reach a plea agreement.

Sneed's trial bumps another homicide case that was set for trial this week. Earlier Monday, the first-degree murder case of Kristina Hoffpauir was held over for trial.

Both cases are being prosecuted by Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall.

Hoffpauir is accused in the August 2019 death of Sherwood Emanual Doyle, 81. But Sneed's trial was higher on the list than Hoffpauir's, so it has been reset for July 17.

Sneed was arrested on a first-degree murder by the Alexandria Police Department after 7-month-old Iris Zenora Ann McCree died May 4, 2021. She had been brought to a hospital, unresponsive, a few days earlier.

Sneed was indicted on the charge in August 2021. In June 2022, he accepted a plea agreement for a lesser charge of manslaughter but later rejected it. The deal would have sent him to prison for 40 years.

