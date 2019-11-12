Some Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Shareholders Are Down 26%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) share price slid 26% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 9.2%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 5.1% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 13% in the last three months.

Check out our latest analysis for Charles Stanley Group

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Charles Stanley Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Charles Stanley Group managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

LSE:CAY Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Charles Stanley Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Charles Stanley Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Charles Stanley Group the TSR over the last year was -24%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Charles Stanley Group shareholders are down 24% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before spending more time on Charles Stanley Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.