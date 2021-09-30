Charles Vallow, husband of 'doomsday cult' mom, died from multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy report says

The former husband of Lori Vallow, the "doomsday cult mom" charged in the death of her two children and her spouse, was shot in the chest and abdomen and sustained multiple bruises before he died, according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News on Thursday.

Charles Vallow, 62, died on July 11, 2019 after he was allegedly shot by his wife's brother, Alex Cox, during a fight in a Phoenix-area home. Lori Vallow is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the killing.

Cox was never charged and died of natural causes in December 2019.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL INDICTED ON MURDER CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER CHILDREN'S DEATHS

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office determined Vallow's death to be a homicide.

"Based on the autopsy findings and all other investigative information received to date and as available to me, it is my opinion that the decedent, a 62-year-old male, died of multiple gunshot wounds," the report said. "It is further my opinion that the manner of death is homicide."

In addition to gunshot wounds, Vallow also sustained multiple abrasions to his left arm, right hand and knees and contusions to the right side of his chest.

Toxicology tests found no drugs in Vallow's system.

Prosecutors charged Lori Vallow in the death of her husband in July. She agreed with her brother that "at least one of them or another would engage in conduct constituting the offense of first-degree murder," according to a grand jury indictment.

The autopsy report comes as Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, face multiple charges in the death of her two children — Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan — and Daybell's former wife, 49-year-old Tammy Daybell.

The children were reported missing by relatives in September 2019. Their remains were found months later on Daybell's Idaho property. Daybell and Vallow married just weeks after Tammy Daybell died.

Investigators took a second look at her death with suspicions surrounding Vallow about the whereabouts of her children. The complex case became even more complicated when Vallow was found to be mentally unfit to stand trial.