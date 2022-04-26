Charleston church massacre survivor calls for stricter punishments involving hate crimes

A survivor of the Charleston church shooting in 2015 wants people to get stricter punishments after being convicted of hate crimes.

Nine Black parishioners were shot to death during a Bible study on June 17, 2015 at Emanuel AME Church. Five others survived.

“I was there on June 17 when he entered the church,” survivor Polly Sheppard told Channel 9.

“Being there, laying under the table with this gun to my head couldn’t be anything but hate,” she said. “So I’m wondering why South Carolina has to be the last, almost the last, to get a hate crime law. Because we didn’t have it. We had to go to the federal government for him to be charged with a hate crime. It makes no sense.”

South Carolina is one of two states, including Wyoming, without a hate crime bill.

Sheppard and members of the civil rights organization, National Action Network, will rally Wednesday on the Statehouse grounds to push senators in South Carolina to pass the Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act.

The measure is named after the pastor and senator who was killed at Emanuel AME.

Anyone convicted under the proposed law would face more penalties if the bill were passed.

The penalties would include an additional fine of no more than $10,000 and more prison time of up to five years.

The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, who works with the National Action Network, was friends with Pinckney.

“When it happened, members of that same Senate got up and said wonderful things about Clementa Pinckney,” Rivers said. “The flag came down, and the hate crime bill was introduced shortly thereafter, and now all these years later, nothing has happened.”

The hate crimes bill passed in the House last year but hasn’t made it through the state Senate.

“I really can’t understand them standing against a law, but they can pass a law to kill somebody (by) firing squad,” Sheppard said. “They can take that to the floor, but they can’t bring the hate crime law to the floor. What’s the problem? It’s the right thing to do.”

Channel 9 tried to contact Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey for perspective but did not get a reply by late Tuesday afternoon.

Massey previously told reporters that given way the bill is currently drafted, it doesn’t do anything to protect anyone.

He also said federal hate crimes laws were enough to prosecute Dylan Roof, who admitted to being a white supremacist, for the Charleston church shooting.

Last year, the Justice Department approved an $88 million settlement for survivors and the families of the nine parishioners who died. It was the largest individual civil rights settlement in U.S. history.

Attorneys said the shootings could have been prevented if the FBI flagged Roof’s prior drug arrest and prevented him from buying the gun.

