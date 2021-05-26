Charleston County will pay $10M to Jamal Sutherland’s family over his SC jail death
Charleston County agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died inside the county jail in January after two deputies used pepper spray, forced him onto his stomach and shocked him repeatedly with Tasers.
Charleston County Council approved the settlement in a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, exactly 140 days after Sutherland died at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.
During the meeting, Councilman Teddie Pryor said he met with the Sutherland family last week, where they prayed together and he promised them reforms would be coming in the wake of their son’s tragic death.
“We know that no amount of money will bring their loved one back, but I think this starts the healing process,” Pryor said.
“We want to start the healing process,” Pryor continued, “but that can’t start until we start facing the truth and facing what’s going on.”
The vote Tuesday coincided with the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer sparked a national reckoning over race and policing.
In recent weeks, during a steady drumbeat of demonstrations in Charleston, protesters have invoked Floyd’s death while demanding criminal charges be brought against the deputies involved in Sutherland’s death.
Sutherland was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, after two Charleston County sheriff’s deputies forcibly removed him from his cell for a scheduled bond hearing. He was 31.
Graphic footage released earlier this month by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shows the final moments of Sutherland’s life, a Goose Creek man with a history of mental illness.
Sutherland was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on Jan. 4 after an alleged fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health Center, a mental health facility where Sutherland was receiving care for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was arrested by North Charleston Police.
During Sutherland’s encounter with the two jail deputies on Jan. 5, footage shows he was sprayed twice with pepper spray and shocked repeatedly with Tasers. Sutherland wailed in pain as he lay face down on the floor, at one point screaming for 34 seconds straight.
As he lay on the floor with deputies on top of him, their knees pressed into his back, Sutherland at one point can be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”
The deputies involved in the incident were detention deputy Brian Houle and detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett.
“He got tased about probably six to eight times at least,” Houle can be heard saying on body-camera footage released by the sheriff’s office.
Last week, more than four months after Sutherland’s death, both of the officers were fired.
The $10 million payout joins a growing list of settlements paid to family members following high-profile killings of Black people at the hands of law enforcement. By comparison, the city of North Charleston paid $6.5 million in 2015 to the family of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who was killed by officer Michael Slager, who shot eight times at Scott as he fled.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano in a statement released Wednesday afternoon said she hoped the settlement might provide the family “some measure of comfort in the midst of their grief.”
In addition to an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, Graziano has said her office is also conducting an internal investigation into what happened.
“To some degree, I have held back on public communications until I could be confident that they would not damage the integrity of internal and external investigations. I am committed to ensuring that justice can be obtained in this, and in all, matters,” Graziano said. “I have taken responsibility for this incident. This was a disastrous set of circumstances that led to the unfortunate loss of Jamal Sutherland.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.