Charleston weighs wall as seas rise and storms strengthen

  • A yard sale sign reflects in flood waters as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    1/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A yard sale sign reflects in flood waters as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    2/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    3/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A pedestrian walks by a flooded Market St. as a king tide rolls into the popular tourist shopping area in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    4/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A pedestrian walks by a flooded Market St. as a king tide rolls into the popular tourist shopping area in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • A pedestrian makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    5/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A pedestrian makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    6/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    7/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    8/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • As high tide laps against the sea wall a jogger runs down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    9/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    As high tide laps against the sea wall a jogger runs down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A storm drain bubbles over as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    10/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A storm drain bubbles over as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • Flood waters reflect East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    11/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    Flood waters reflect East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • A bicyclist makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    12/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A bicyclist makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A trash container floats at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    13/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A trash container floats at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • A car splashes flood waters on East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
    14/14

    Charleston Flooding Future

    A car splashes flood waters on East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A yard sale sign reflects in flood waters as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A road closed sign tells motorist to not pass through the flood waters at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A pedestrian walks by a flooded Market St. as a king tide rolls into the popular tourist shopping area in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A pedestrian makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
As high tide laps against the sea wall a jogger runs down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A storm drain bubbles over as a king tide rolls into the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Flood waters reflect East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A bicyclist makes his way down East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A trash container floats at the intersection of Fishburne St. and Hagood Ave. as a king tide rolls into historic Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
A car splashes flood waters on East Battery as a king tide rolls into the historic Battery causing flooding in Charleston, S.C. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city's peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
MICHELLE LIU
·5 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Vickie Hicks, who weaves intricate sweetgrass baskets in Charleston, South Carolina's historic city market, remembers climbing onto the table at her grandmother’s booth downtown when the floodwaters rushed by.

Decades later, the seasoned seller of this art form passed down by descendants of West African slaves still works downtown, where merchants regularly set out sandbags and scrutinize daily weather forecasts. Hicks says the flooding’s only gotten worse.

“God’s taking back his land,” she said.

Now, the low-lying Atlantic seaport is considering its most drastic measure yet to protect the lives and livelihoods of residents like Hicks from the threats of climate-driven flooding: walling off its peninsula from the ocean.

Although residents recognize the need for action before Charleston is overwhelmed by the unfolding effects of climate change, many are not certain the wall will do enough to address flooding woes that go beyond storm surges. Some oppose walling off the city from its picturesque waterfront that helps draw millions of visitors each year. Others fear the wall will damage wetlands and wildlife, or that poor neighborhoods will be left out of flooding solutions.

Though Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season, the city of 136,000 has seen higher tides and wetter, more frequent rainstorms in recent years with climate change.

In 2019, the downtown flooded a record 89 times according to the National Weather Service — mostly from high tides and wind pushing water inland. And the city could flood up to 180 times per year by 2045 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There’s also the threat each year that hurricane-driven storm surge could inundate the city's peninsula, which is at the confluence of three rivers and mostly less than 20 feet (6.1 meters) above sea level.

Earlier this year, the Army Corps of Engineers unveiled a proposal for an eight-mile-long (12.9-kilometer-long) wall that would surround the peninsula and reach a height of 12 feet (3.7 meters) above sea level.

The barrier is reminiscent of fortifications that colonists built around Charleston 350 years ago to keep out invaders, but the Corps says the new wall is designed to keep out storm surge.

The agency's proposal includes a floating breakwater offshore and some nonstructural measures, such as raising homes not situated behind the sea wall. The entire project is estimated to cost $1.75 billion.

The Corps has three years and $3 million to find a fix for storm surge on the peninsula, though there’s no guarantee yet that it will be funded and built.

The Charleston study is part of $111 million funded by Congress in 2018 to address flooding and coastal storm issues in 14 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The wall is one of several engineering solutions, along with pumps, surge gates and levees proposed by the Corps in cities including Miami and Galveston, Texas.

Mark Wilbert, Charleston’s chief resilience officer, said the city needs to do something to address current flooding and plan for the future.

"Why the wall? Why now?” Wilbert said. “It’s about preparedness. You know, it’s about preserving property and preventing lives lost for a future that we know will bring more frequent storms, more intense storms, in an area that we know is very vulnerable to that.”

The Corps plan, which requires city approval and cost sharing, has created confusion among some residents who wonder why the city might pursue a solution only for storm surge at the expense of other flooding problems.

The Corps says it's constrained by its congressional mandate, which doesn’t address other sources of flooding the city faces, such as stormwater runoff. That's mostly handled by the city.

A call for public comments this summer elicited hundreds of responses.

Conservation groups said the proposal needed a more rigorous environmental review, because the wall would cut through water-absorbing wetlands and wildlife habitats.

Resoundingly, residents said they needed more time to make sense of the proposal that would wall off one of the city's most defining traits — the waterfront, with its oleander-lined promenades, antebellum houses, fountains and expansive oaks — from the harbor.

Trying to please everyone by expanding the wall's scope may drive the project's costs past viability, Wilbert said, noting non-structural measures such as raising flood-prone homes could still provide adequate protection to neighborhoods left out of the plan.

The plan focuses on the peninsula, where the city’s economic engines — its historic downtown, tourism hub and medical district — are located although some neighborhoods extend beyond that.

The wall stops short of two mostly Black neighborhoods — one a low-income apartment complex and the other a historic community called Rosemont.

The Corps has said both areas are high enough to use other solutions, such as floodproofing homes and buying out property owners. But residents of Rosemont, many elderly, are not readily able to move, said Nancy Button, Rosemont Neighborhood Association president: “Where are they going to go?” she said.

Naomi Yoder from the environmental policy organization Healthy Gulf questioned whether money for expensive engineering solutions posed by the Corps in coastal cities could be better used to elevate and fortify houses, and to create evacuation corridors for disasters. “Is there really a possibility for us to out-engineer the storms?” Yoder said.

Whether the city builds the wall or not, the process has accelerated the conversation Charleston needs to have about sea level rise, said Winslow Hastie of the Historic Charleston Foundation.

“There’s a benefit to the community coming together and having some soul searching," he said.

___

Michelle Liu is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a candidate in the Georgia runoff, tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining

    Loeffler is currently campaigning in a high-stakes race that could determine control of the Senate at the start of President-elect Joe Biden's term.

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy

  • Calls for Britain to give asylum to Pakistani Christian girl forced to marry Muslim man who abducted and gang-raped her

    Boris Johnson has been urged to grant asylum to a Pakistani Christian girl who was forced to marry a Muslim man accused of abducting and raping her at gunpoint. The family of the 14-year-old girl claims that she was kidnapped by Mohamad Nakash last year, who used blackmail and threats of violence to make her sign false papers consenting to marriage. In August, a judge's order that she be taken to a women's refuge was overturned by a higher court, which ruled the marriage was legal and returned her to Mr Nakash’s home. The girl then escaped and is now in hiding. But her lawyer claims that associates of Mr Nakash, who turned up en masse at the court hearings, have been trying to hunt her down. The British charity Aid to Church in Need, which campaigns on behalf of persecuted Christians worldwide, has now launched a petition asking the government to grant the girl asylum. “This shocking case is a chance for Britain to show its commitment to Christian welfare who so often feel abandoned by the West, ” said spokesman John Pontifex. The case has echoes of that of Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who spent ten years on death row in Pakistan on trumped-up blasphemy charges.

  • Trump Twitter ‘hack’: Dutch police question researcher

    A security researcher claims he accessed Donald Trump's Twitter account by guessing his password.

  • Iran vows to crush any Israeli attempt to hit its 'advisory' role in Syria

    Iran on Sunday vowed to defeat any Israeli attempt to harm its role in Syria, saying the era of "hit and run" attacks by Israel there was over, days after Israel carried out air strikes on Syrian army and Iranian paramilitary targets in the country. Israel, which views Tehran as its biggest security threat, has repeatedly attacked Iranian targets and those of allied militia in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar al-Assad and his forces against rebels and militants since 2012. On Wednesday, an Israeli military spokesman said eight targets were attacked, including an Iranian headquarters at Damascus international airport and a "secret military site" that served as a "hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate".

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy

  • Meet the Remmo clan - the Arab gang that has become Germany's most notorious organised crime family

    The arrest of three men this week in connection with last year’s €1bn (£892m) jewel heist at Dresden’s famous Green Vault museum has shone a rare light on the “Arab clans” who increasingly dominate organised crime in Berlin. The arrested men are all members of the Remmo Clan, a single extended family that is one of the most feared in the German capital and has been implicated in a series of spectacular crimes in recent years. Two more family members wanted in connection with the Dresden robbery remain on the run from police. Among those arrested this week is believed to be Wissam Remmo, who was convicted in February of the theft of a giant solid gold commemorative coin worth €3.75m (£3.3m) that disappeared without trace from one of Berlin’s best guarded museums on a spring night in 2017. Another member of the family was convicted over a 2014 raid on a savings bank in which he and his accompices got away with €10m in cash before blowing the bank up on their way out. The Remmo Clan are just one of the so-called “Arab clans”, extended families of Middle Eastern who control much of the drugs and illegal prostitution trade in Berlin, and defend their various turfs around the city with violence and intimidation. Alongside the Remmos, there are the al-Zeins, the Abou Chakers, and the Miris, among others. Tourist shops even sell maps showing the city divided into their territories. Clan members are often unemployed and claim benefits, yet they flaunt their wealth, living in villas in Berlin’s most expensive neighbourhoods and driving Porsches and high-performance Mercedes.

  • Rudy Giuliani's son tested positive for the coronavirus one day after attending his father's sweaty press conference

    Trump campaign lawyer, Jenna Ellis, said that the president's legal team, present at Thursday's briefing, had likely been exposed to the virus.

  • Bypassing McConnell: Democrats push Biden to aggressively use executive power

    The president-elect may be the first to enter office in decades without his party controlling Congress.

  • Pompeii's ruins yield scalded bodies of rich man and slave

    Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday. The remains were found in Civita Giuliana, 700 metres northwest of the centre of ancient Pompeii, in an underground chamber in the area of a large villa being excavated. "These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site.

  • The Supreme Court’s “Breathtakingly Radical” New Approach to Election Law

    The justices won’t end up deciding the 2020 presidential race, but they have set the stage for a massive rollback of voting rights.

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • A high school teacher with an interest in cannibalism has been charged with murder after the discovery of bones with bite marks

    German prosecutors said Friday that the murder of a 44-year-old man shows signs of possible cannibalism.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Trump reportedly didn't directly pressure Michigan lawmakers in 'unprecedented meeting'

    Michigan's Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) and House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R), the two state GOP lawmakers who met with President Trump at the White House on Friday, issued a joint statement following the encounter that they "have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan" and, therefore, they will "follow the normal process regarding Michigan's electors."After several legal setbacks, Trump was seemingly attempting to discourage Shirkey and Chatfield from certifying the presidential results in Michigan — where President-elect Joe Biden holds a 150,000-vote advantage — and instead have the state's GOP legislators choose electors. Ben Ginsburg, a long-time GOP election lawyer who has criticized Trump's actions throughout the election process, said the meeting was "unprecedented," adding that "there's been nothing close to this situation" in terms of a sitting president trying to interfere with a state's certification process.But Ginsburg would perhaps feel some sense of relief after a person familiar with the content of Friday's meeting told The Wall Street Journal that Trump didn't directly pressure the lawmakers to block the vote from certification. Read more at Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy

  • Thousands march in Taiwan against US pork imports

    Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues. President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on U.S. pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. The ban is due to be lifted in January. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Trump, laden with $400 million debts, plans to cash in on his post-presidency with a book deal, media appearances, and selling rally tickets, according to a report

    Though in public Trump has insisted he won the election, in private the president is thrashing out his post-White House strategy.

  • The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

    Female assassins who lured an Afghan security official to his death with promises of sex before shooting him and dumping his body at a cemetery are among thousands of Taliban criminals freed as part of a fragile peace plan.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling 5 bruisingly funny cartoons about Rudy Giuliani's dubious legal strategy