Charlestown approves sidewalk project, memorial for Revolutiony War vet

Sep. 7—CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown's Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a new sidewalk project for downtown as well as a memorial for a Revolutionary War veteran.

Sidewalks on Water Street from Monroe to Main Cross Street in the downtown area will be repaired and new areas on the street will have sidewalks added along the roadside.

Areas of the street cross over where an old railroad bed used to be and these areas have never had sidewalks before. They will now have sidewalks once the project is complete.

Tree roots have grown and destroyed some of the sidewalks, making those areas hard to walk on. The city also wants to make the repairs and new sidewalks compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.

"This is long overdue, getting sidewalks on these streets repaired," said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor.

When the city sent out bids for the project, two bids came back: one from Excel Contracting and Construction for $419,490 and the other from Temple and Temple Excavating and Paving for $288,800.

The board went with the bid from Temple. Construction on the project is to start in the next few weeks.

Funding for this project was authorized by the Redevelopment Commission at its last meeting to not exceed $300,000.

"I'm excited to finally get that corridor done," Hodges said. "Sidewalk is continuous, it's always ongoing. We never stop working on sidewalks."

Another project approved at the meeting was to reinstall a monument for Lieut. Col. Major George Slaughter, an American Revolutionary War veteran. The Sons of the American Revolution found that he was buried at Halcyon Hill Cemetery, which is at the top of Greenway Park in Charlestown.

With this project, the city and the SAR will give a new headstone and they will get a state historical land marker to recognize the grave.

"Through our beautification efforts, the city will be posting a fundraiser to help raise the approximate $3,500 that will be needed to pay for that state historical marker," Hodges said.

Slaughter was born in Culpeper County, Virginia in 1739. When he was 25, he joined the army to fight in the war. In 1818, he died in Charlestown and was buried in an unmarked grave.