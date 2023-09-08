Charlestown to host K9 demonstration

Sep. 7—CHARLESTOWN — The Charlestown Police Department K9 Division will host the annual State Police K9 Workshop next week, and on Sept. 13th there will be a K9 Demonstration.

Many local businesses donated to the Charlestown Police so they would be able to host the event in the city. The demonstration is to say thank you to those who donated for the cause.

The demonstration will be open to the public and free to attend. It will be at the Charlestown Middle School Football Field, 8804 High Jackson Road, Charlestown, from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be limited seats in the bleachers, but guests are encouraged to bring their own seats.

"We don't have to do a demo, but a lot of small businesses donated for us to be able to provide food, drinks and everything for the week for our handlers coming in," said Alex Billings, a Charlestown patrolman and K9 handler. "I wanted to give something back to the community."

This workshop is regulated by the North American Police Work Dog Association and will cover all the phases associated with patrol, including tactical techniques and scenario-based training. In addition, they will cover narcotics, explosives, cadaver, tracking, trailing and accelerants.

During the week, representatives of 38 police stations from all around Indiana, Kentucky and some from Arizona and Cincinnati will come to Charlestown to participate in the workshop. The workshop is only for police who are participating in the workshop and not open to the public.