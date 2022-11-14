Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park

A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning.

Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene.

According to Boston police, officers responding to a report of a drug overdose at 5:13 a.m. arrived to find multiple overdose victims. Three women and one man were transported to a local hospital after Narcan was administered.

Officers learned that, before collapsing, all the victims had snorted a white powdery substance out of Eatherton’s fanny pack. Police said Eatherton was still on the scene and was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl and distribution and possession of Class A drugs.

The Charlestown man is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

