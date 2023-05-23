Charlestown man held without bail for cutting woman’s face, DA says

A Charlestown man is being held without bail for slicing a woman’s face near her eyes with a razor blade while she was unconscious in a “bizarre and disturbing” case of domestic violence, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday.

Ismail Mohamed, 40, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and mayhem, Hayden said. Judge Lisa Grant ordered Mohamed held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

At about 5:50 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for an assault in the basement apartment of 87 Cambridge St. in Charlestown, Hayden said.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Mohamed, sitting on a bed while the female victim was sitting on the floor, bleeding from her face, Hayden said. A large amount of blood was visible on a blanket and pillow also found on the floor.

The victim appeared disoriented and unable to open her eyes, Hayden said. Officers saw severe bruising and swelling around both eyes, mouth and cheeks and multiple cuts above and beneath her eyelids. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not known on Tuesday.

Mohamed told police he was with the victim in the apartment when a fight began. He told police he then fell asleep and when he woke up, he found the victim to be suffering from the injuries, Hayden said.

Mohamed then admitted to cutting the victim’s face to help reduce the swelling around her eyes, Hayden said.

Both Mohamed and the victim denied any domestic relationship, Hayden said. According to phone records, Mohamed called 911.

“We see domestic violence take many forms, but an assailant cutting above and beneath a woman’s eyes in a stated attempt to ease the swelling caused by the assailant himself is both bizarre and disturbing. As with all domestic violence victims, this victim will be supported by prosecutors and victim witness advocates specially trained in these cases,” Hayden said.

Hayden urged the victims of any crime, including domestic or sexual violence, to call 911 in an emergency.

SafeLink, a statewide DV hotline, can be reached at 877-785-2020. SafeLink is answered by trained advocates 24/7 in English, Spanish and Portuguese, as well as TTY at 877-521-2601. It also has the capacity to provide multilingual translation in more than 140 languages.

Help is also available for members of our LGBTQ+ community experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence through The Network/La Red by calling 617-742-4911 or 800-832-1901.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW