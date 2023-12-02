Charlestown sorority celebrates 100th anniversary

Dec. 1—CHARLESTOWN — On Dec. 1, 1923, the Alpha Theta chapter of Psi Iota Xi was founded in Charlestown. On Friday, the chapter celebrated its 100th anniversary in the city.

During the celebration, a proclamation was written by the city to honor the sorority and its service to Charlestown. The proclamation dedicates December as Psi Iota Xi Month in the city.

Throughout the years, the sorority has provided philanthropic gifts to students from Charlestown and small organizations.

All the money it raises goes back to the community to support the arts, literature and music. Each year it gives a Charlestown senior student trying to get into the arts field a $1,000 scholarship.

To raise money for donations and the scholarships, the sorority sells cheese balls and flowers every year.

"We've been in operation for 100 years and I feel like I've been in it for almost 100 years," said Marianne Smith, Psi Iota Xi's president. "We couldn't do what we do without our fantastic members."

Two members of the sorority have been with it for over 60 years. Pat Reis has been a member for 61 years and Sue Wood has been a member for 65 years.

Both women have stayed with the sorority because of the service it does for the community and how friendly and accepting it is of new people.

"There was a time I moved out of Charlestown and was in Greensburg, Indiana for a while," Wood said. "The first person that knocked on our door was the president of that sorority in Greensburg to welcome us to the community."

No matter where you live, Psi Iota Xi is a friendly group to all, Wood added.

"I'm not from this area, I was from Silver Creek," Reis said. "I married and moved here. A friend that was in the sorority invited me to join."

Her friend told her that it was a lovely group of people with a good mission. Reis joined and agreed with her friend wholeheartedly.