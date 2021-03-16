Charlestown woman arrested for dealing meth
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mar. 15—CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown woman was recently arrested for dealing in methamphetamine and other drug-related charges after troopers and officers from the Charlestown Police Department searched her residence.
Trooper Zach Smith, with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP), began an investigation in February of this year when he and Charlestown Police units learned of possible drug activity at 202 Reynolds Street, Charlestown.
As a result of the investigation, Trooper Smith requested a search warrant for the property.
Friday, the Sellersburg Post ACP team and officers with the Charlestown Police Department served the warrant and located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana, and other drug-related items on the premises.
As a result of the investigation and subsequent search, Kayla S. Gabbard, 32, Charlestown, was arrested for the following:
Dealing Methamphetamine — Level 5 Felony
Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Possession of Controlled Substance- Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana- Class B Misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia- Class A Misdemeanor
Kayla Gabbard was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail without incident. — Information provided