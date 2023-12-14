Charlevoix bascule bridge to close overnight on Jan. 9 as part of maintenance project

Charlevoix's iconic bascule bridge will be under construction starting on Oct. 30 through May 2024.

CHARLEVOIX — As part of an ongoing maintenance project, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning an overnight closure of the bascule bridge in Charlevoix on Jan. 9.

The bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During the closure, traffic will be detoured on U.S. 31, M-66, M-32 and U.S. 131.

The MDOT project is replacing the bridge's tread and track components. The entire $6.3 million project also includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs and gutters. Work on the bridge began in October and is expected to be completed in May 2024.

As work continues, MDOT also expects 15-minute intermittent closures of the bridge between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on the nights of Jan. 2, 18 and 19. No detour will be required on those nights.

Additional overnight closures are expected between January and April, but the exact dates have not yet been determined.

