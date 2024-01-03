The Michigan Department of Transportation has rescheduled the overnight closure of the Charlevoix bascule bridge to Jan. 10.

CHARLEVOIX — The Michigan Department of Transportation has rescheduled the overnight closure of the Charlevoix bascule bridge to Jan. 10.

The bridge will now be closed from 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 11. During that closure, traffic will be detoured on U.S. 31, M-66, M-32 and U.S. 131.

The overnight closure had previously been scheduled for Jan. 9.

The closure is part of a $6.3 million MDOT project to replace the bridge’s tread and track components. The overall project, which began in October, is expected to be completed by May. It includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs and gutters.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix bridge closure rescheduled to Jan. 10