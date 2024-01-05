MDOT's planned 12-hour closure of Charlevoix's bascule bridge has been moved from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10.

As of publication, the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 11.

Charlevoix's city manager Mark Heydlauff said little will change with the new date.

"We appreciate the update from MDOT on bridge work and will be able to easily shift our preparations to Jan. 10," said Heydlauff. "Given the nature of our community, bridge construction and interruption is always an inconvenience but preparing for a planned closure like this is always better than the unplanned closures in the middle of the day we saw in years past. MDOT investments in preventative maintenance and longterm improvements will hopefully keep our bridge very reliable for many years to come."

School buses and first responders will continue to work to ensure coverage on both sides of the bridge during the closure.

“We are coordinating to make sure that we have both sides of the bridge covered for emergency services," said Charlevoix Police Chief Jill McDonnell in a previous interview. “We are planning for whatever may come.”

The construction on Jan. 10 is part of a $6.3 million MDOT project to replace the bridge's tread and track components, which are critical to the bridge’s operation.

During the closure, which is still dependent on weather and work progress, traffic will be detoured on U.S. 31, M-66, M-32 and U.S. 131.

For Charlevoix bascule bridge updates on construction and anticipated closures, sign up for email notifications at MDOT.gov.

For alerts from the CCE 911 center sign up at cce911.com/be-alert.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix bridge overnight closure rescheduled for Jan. 10